All news

Green Power Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2027

reportoceanComments Off on Green Power Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2027

The global green power market was valued at $41.1 billion in 2019, and is expected to reach $103.5 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 12.3% from 2020 to 2027. Green energy technologies use natural sources, such as wind, solar, water, waste, biomass, and geothermal, to transform into usable forms of energy such as electricity and mechanical energy. Green power generation does not leave any residue that causes harm to the environment, and is also known as clean energy.

Factors contributing to the growth of the green energy market are volatile nature of fossil fuels and rise in stringent government regulations for reduction of greenhouses gas emissions. Moreover, the growing market of electric vehicles also contributes to the green power market growth. However, high cost of green energy infrastructure is anticipated to hamper the market growth during the forecast period. On the contrary, rise in government funding in the green energy sector is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities.

Request for a FREE sample of this market research report@ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR1306

The green energy market is segmented into power source, end-use sector, and region. Based on power source, the market is divided into wind, solar, low impact hydro, biomass, and others. Based on the end-use sector, the market is categorized into transport, industrial, non-combustible, buildings, and others. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The key players operating in the market are Adani Green Energy Limited, GE Renewable Energy, Green Energy Corp., Iberdrola SA, JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd., NextEra Energy, Inc., Orsted A/S, Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, Suzlon Energy Limited, and Tata Power. The players in the market have adopted several strategies, such as product launch and business expansion, to sustain the market competition.

Key benefits for stakeholders
– The report provides extensive qualitative and quantitative analysis of the current trends and future estimations of the green power market from 2019 to 2027 to determine the prevailing opportunities.
– The report provides comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the green power market growth.
– The green power market forecast and estimations are based on factors impacting the market growth in terms of value.
– Profiles of leading players operating in the green power market are provided to understand the global competitive scenario.
– The report provides extensive qualitative insights on significant segments and regions exhibiting the favorable market share.

Key market segments
By Power Source
– Wind
– Solar
– Low Impact Hydro
– Biomass
– Others
By End-Use Sector
– Transport
– Industrial
– Non-combusted
– Buildings
– Others
By Region
North America
– U.S.
– Canada
– Mexico
Europe
– Germany
– France
– UK
– Italy
– Spain
– Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
– China
– Japan
– India
– South Korea
– Australia
– Rest of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
– Brazil
– Saudi Arabia
– South Africa
– Rest of LAMEA

Send a request to Report Ocean to understand the structure of the complete report @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR1306

Key players
o Adani Green Energy Limited
o GE Renewable Energy
o Green Energy Corp.
o Iberdrola SA
o JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd.
o NextEra Energy, Inc.
o Orsted A/S
o Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy
o Suzlon Energy Limited
o Tata Power

https://expresskeeper.com/
reportocean

Related Articles
All news

Artificial Grass and Synthetic Turf Recycling Market Consumption Analysis, Growth Forecast by Manufacturers – GTR, AGR, TigerTurf, SISTurf, AGL, Astrological, Poly-Pacific Inc, NewLawn Turf, TS TURF, Re-Match, Target Technologies International Inc

anita_adroit

“ Artificial Grass and Synthetic Turf Recycling Market by Producers, Program, Product Form and App, Forecast to 2027. To know one of the numerous affecting controlling and driving variables on the current market and its effect within the global Artificial Grass and Synthetic Turf Recycling market. The report highlights crucial Artificial Grass and Synthetic Turf […]
All news

Mesenchymal Stem Cells Market Expansion Projected to Gain an Uptick During 2021 – 2026 | Lonza, Thermo Fisher, Bio-Techne, Miltenyi Biotec

vijaya

Pixion Market Research Latest 2021 Report : The Global Mesenchymal Stem Cells Market Research Report represents a comprehensive study on the Mesenchymal Stem Cells industry including current trends and status. At an initial stage, the Mesenchymal Stem Cells market report offers basic information including definitions, classifications, a wide range of applications, and the Mesenchymal Stem […]
All news

Photoelectric Curtain Wall Market Size, Growth And Key Players- Hwarrior, Fangda, Zhonghangsanxin, CNYD, Shengxing

Mark Willams

Fort Collins, Colorado: Reports Globe added the latest research report on future growth opportunities, development trends, and forecasts for 2027 of the Photoelectric Curtain Wall Market. Global Photoelectric Curtain Wall Market Report provides an overview of the segments and sub-segments including Product Types, Applications, Companies, and Regions. This report describes the overall size of the […]