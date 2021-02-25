Green Power Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2027

The global green power market was valued at $41.1 billion in 2019, and is expected to reach $103.5 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 12.3% from 2020 to 2027. Green energy technologies use natural sources, such as wind, solar, water, waste, biomass, and geothermal, to transform into usable forms of energy such as electricity and mechanical energy. Green power generation does not leave any residue that causes harm to the environment, and is also known as clean energy.

Factors contributing to the growth of the green energy market are volatile nature of fossil fuels and rise in stringent government regulations for reduction of greenhouses gas emissions. Moreover, the growing market of electric vehicles also contributes to the green power market growth. However, high cost of green energy infrastructure is anticipated to hamper the market growth during the forecast period. On the contrary, rise in government funding in the green energy sector is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities.

The green energy market is segmented into power source, end-use sector, and region. Based on power source, the market is divided into wind, solar, low impact hydro, biomass, and others. Based on the end-use sector, the market is categorized into transport, industrial, non-combustible, buildings, and others. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The key players operating in the market are Adani Green Energy Limited, GE Renewable Energy, Green Energy Corp., Iberdrola SA, JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd., NextEra Energy, Inc., Orsted A/S, Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, Suzlon Energy Limited, and Tata Power. The players in the market have adopted several strategies, such as product launch and business expansion, to sustain the market competition.

Key market segments

By Power Source

– Wind

– Solar

– Low Impact Hydro

– Biomass

– Others

By End-Use Sector

– Transport

– Industrial

– Non-combusted

– Buildings

– Others

By Region

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

Europe

– Germany

– France

– UK

– Italy

– Spain

– Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– China

– Japan

– India

– South Korea

– Australia

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

– Brazil

– Saudi Arabia

– South Africa

– Rest of LAMEA

Key players

o Adani Green Energy Limited

o GE Renewable Energy

o Green Energy Corp.

o Iberdrola SA

o JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd.

o NextEra Energy, Inc.

o Orsted A/S

o Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy

o Suzlon Energy Limited

o Tata Power