Growth of Location Intelligence Market: Business Outlook 2021-2026 by Leading Industry Players, Trends and Forecast

“Global Location Intelligence Market – Strategic recommendations, Trends, Segmentation, Use case Analysis, Competitive Intelligence, Global and Regional Forecast (to 2026)”
Global Location Intelligence market report gives a complete knowledge of Location Intelligence Industry based on key parameters such as market size, revenue, sales analysis, and key drivers. The market size is anticipated to grow at a large scale over the forecast period (2021-2026). The primary focus of this study report is to give users an extensive insight into the market. So that users can apply strategic processes to benchmark themselves globally. Key drivers, as well as challenges of the market, are discussed in the report. Also, reports provide an in-depth analysis of the Location Intelligence market with current and future trends.
Valuable Points Covered in Location Intelligence Research Study are:
- COVID-19 Impact Analysis & Post COVID-19 Revenue Opportunities
- Location Intelligence Industry Insights and Growth – Relevancy Mapping
- Market Forecast – Estimation & Approach
- Data mining & efficiency
- Interconnectivity & Related markets
- Location Intelligence Market Ecosystem Map
- Market Competition Outlook & Key Statistics
- Strategic Analysis for Cost Optimization
- Location Intelligence Market Dynamics (DROC & PEST Analysis)
- Current Market Key Trends
- KOL Recommendations & Investment Landscape
- Company Competitive Intelligence
Major Players Covered in Location Intelligence Market Report are:
- Cisco Systems Inc
- ESRI
- Galigeo
- Oracle Corp
- IBM
- SAS institute
- Pitney Bowes Inc
- Teradata Corp
- TIBCO Software Inc
- Locomizer
- SpaceCurve
- PlaceIQ Inc
- Caliper Inc
- Microsoft Inc
- Spatial Plc
- SAP SE
- Google Inc.
- Tableau software
- Information Builders
- MicroStrategy
How has the competitive landscape of this industry been categorized?
- The report includes substantial information pertaining to the produced goods, company profile, revenue graph, as well as other production patterns.
- The research study also presents details with respect to the market share that every company accounts for, as well as gross margins and price prototypes of the products.
Location Intelligence Market Segmentation by Type, Application, and Region as follows:
Based on product, Location Intelligence report displays the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of each type, primarily split into:
- Software Segment
- Service Segment
Based on the end users/applications, Location Intelligence report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including:
- BFSI
- Healthcare and Life Sciences
- Government and Utilities
- Retail and Consumer Goods
- Telecommunications and IT
- Transportation and Logistics
- Others
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast of the following regions are:
- North America [United States, Canada, Mexico]
- South America [Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]
- Europe [Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]
- Middle East & Africa [GCC, North Africa, South Africa]
- Asia-Pacific [China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]
Location Intelligence Market Report Scope
|Report Attribute
|Details
|
Market size available for years
|
2020 – 2026
|
Base year considered
|
2020
|
Historical data
|
2015 – 2019
|
Forecast Period
|
2021 – 2026
|
Quantitative units
|
Revenue in USD million and CAGR from 2020 to 2026
|
Segments Covered
|
Types, Applications, End-Users, and more.
|
Report Coverage
|
Revenue Forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends
|
Regional Scope
|
North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa
|
Customization scope
|
Free report customization with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope.
|
Pricing and purchase options
|
Avail of customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs. Explore purchase options
Major Points in Table of Content of Location Intelligence Market Report are:
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope of The Report
Part 03: Location Intelligence Market Landscape
Part 04: Location Intelligence Market Sizing
Part 05: Five Forces Analysis
Part 06: Location Intelligence Market Segmentation by Product Type
Part 07: Customer Landscape
Part 08: Geographic Landscape
Part 09: Decision Framework
Part 10: Drivers and Challenges
Part 11: Location Intelligence Market Trends
Part 12: Competitive Landscape
Part 13: Competitive Analysis
Part 14: Appendix
