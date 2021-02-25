In-depth Research on Open Field Smart Irrigation Systems Market Business Status, Industry Trends and Outlook 2020 to 2026

“The Open Field Smart Irrigation Systems Market size was valued at US$ 219.8 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.7% for the forecast period ending 2026 reaching a Market value of US$ 612.3 Mn.”
Global Open Field Smart Irrigation Systems market report gives a complete knowledge of Open Field Smart Irrigation Systems Industry based on key parameters such as market size, revenue, sales analysis, and key drivers. The market size is anticipated to grow at a large scale over the forecast period (2021-2026). The primary focus of this study report is to give users an extensive insight into the market. So that users can apply strategic processes to benchmark themselves globally. Key drivers, as well as challenges of the market, are discussed in the report. Also, reports provide an in-depth analysis of the Open Field Smart Irrigation Systems market with current and future trends.
Valuable Points Covered in Open Field Smart Irrigation Systems Research Study are:
- COVID-19 Impact Analysis & Post COVID-19 Revenue Opportunities
- Open Field Smart Irrigation Systems Industry Insights and Growth – Relevancy Mapping
- Market Forecast – Estimation & Approach
- Data mining & efficiency
- Interconnectivity & Related markets
- Open Field Smart Irrigation Systems Market Ecosystem Map
- Market Competition Outlook & Key Statistics
- Strategic Analysis for Cost Optimization
- Open Field Smart Irrigation Systems Market Dynamics (DROC & PEST Analysis)
- Current Market Key Trends
- KOL Recommendations & Investment Landscape
- Company Competitive Intelligence
Major Players Covered in Open Field Smart Irrigation Systems Market Report are:
- Telsco Industries Inc. (Weathermatic)
- Rain Bird Corporation
- HydroPoint Data Systems
- Netafim Ltd.
- The Toro Company
- Rachio Inc.
- Galcon Ltd.
- Orbit Irrigation Products Inc.
- Hunter Industries Inc.
- Valmont Industries.
How has the competitive landscape of this industry been categorized?
- The report includes substantial information pertaining to the produced goods, company profile, revenue graph, as well as other production patterns.
- The research study also presents details with respect to the market share that every company accounts for, as well as gross margins and price prototypes of the products.
Open Field Smart Irrigation Systems Market Segmentation by Type, Application, and Region as follows:
Based on product, Open Field Smart Irrigation Systems report displays the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of each type, primarily split into:
- Irrigation Controller
- Flow Meters
- Sensors (Soil Moisture, Wind Sensor, Rain/Freeze Sensor, Other Sensors)
- Others
Based on the end users/applications, Open Field Smart Irrigation Systems report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including:
- Application 1
- Application 2
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast of the following regions are:
- North America [United States, Canada, Mexico]
- South America [Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]
- Europe [Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]
- Middle East & Africa [GCC, North Africa, South Africa]
- Asia-Pacific [China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]
Open Field Smart Irrigation Systems Market Report Scope
|Report Attribute
|Details
|
Market size available for years
|
2020 – 2026
|
Base year considered
|
2020
|
Historical data
|
2015 – 2019
|
Forecast Period
|
2021 – 2026
|
Quantitative units
|
Revenue in USD million and CAGR from 2020 to 2026
|
Segments Covered
|
Types, Applications, End-Users, and more.
|
Report Coverage
|
Revenue Forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends
|
Regional Scope
|
North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa
|
Customization scope
|
Free report customization with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope.
|
Pricing and purchase options
|
Avail of customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs. Explore purchase options
Major Points in Table of Content of Open Field Smart Irrigation Systems Market Report are:
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope of The Report
Part 03: Open Field Smart Irrigation Systems Market Landscape
Part 04: Open Field Smart Irrigation Systems Market Sizing
Part 05: Five Forces Analysis
Part 06: Open Field Smart Irrigation Systems Market Segmentation by Product Type
- Irrigation Controller
- Flow Meters
- Sensors (Soil Moisture, Wind Sensor, Rain/Freeze Sensor, Other Sensors)
- Others
Part 07: Customer Landscape
Part 08: Geographic Landscape
Part 09: Decision Framework
Part 10: Drivers and Challenges
Part 11: Open Field Smart Irrigation Systems Market Trends
Part 12: Competitive Landscape
Part 13: Competitive Analysis
Part 14: Appendix
