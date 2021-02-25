In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) and Laboratory Developed Tests for Autoimmune Diseases Market Current and Future Trends 2017-2025

In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) and Laboratory Developed Tests for Autoimmune Diseases Market: Snapshot

In vitro diagnostics and laboratory developed tests for autoimmune diseases are a key part of the global healthcare sector and are likely to account for a significant share in the same in the coming years due to the rising investment in the healthcare sector from various channels. In vitro diagnostics refers to testing performed on human tissues such as blood, urine, and other tissues in order to diagnose various diseases. The growing threat of autoimmune diseases, due to the rising prevalence of unhealthy lifestyles, is likely to remain a steady driver for the global in vitro diagnostics and laboratory developed tests for autoimmune diseases market in the coming years.

By technology, the global in vitro diagnostics and laboratory developed tests for autoimmune diseases market is segmented into clinical chemistry, molecular diagnostics, clinical microbiology, immunochemistry or immunoassay, coagulation and hemostasis, hematology, and others. The molecular diagnostics segment is likely to remain a leading contender in the global in vitro diagnostics and laboratory developed tests for autoimmune diseases market in the coming years due to the increasing attention being paid to development of genetic therapeutics in the global healthcare sector.

The growing research in human genomics is likely to play a key role in the development of the global in vitro diagnostics and laboratory developed tests for autoimmune diseases market in the coming years. Genetic components play a role in the causation of autoimmune diseases, making the development of genetic research important for the in vitro diagnostics and laboratory developed tests market.

Global In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) and Laboratory Developed Tests for Autoimmune Diseases Market: Overview

IVDs are medical equipment that are used to test human samples of blood, urine, and tissue, and help in detecting infections, diagnosing a medical condition, and to prevent the disease. As the healthcare industry touches new peaks in the coming years, gaining from the prevalence of several chronic diseases and aging population, the demand for in vitro diagnostics as well as other laboratory developed tests (LDT) are expected to expand at a healthy growth rate during the forecast period of 2017 to 2025.

This report on global IVD and LTD for autoimmune diseases studies all the macro and micro factors that are expected to impact the demand over the course of next few years and evaluates their implications. The report also estimates the revenue available in the global market and forecasts the future scenario. The report contains a dedicated section on company profiles, wherein a number of leading players in the industry have been analyzed for their market share, financial performance, product benchmarking, and recent strategic initiatives. The report aims to serve as an informational guide to IVD product manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, hospitals and clinics, and research institutes.

By product and services, the global in vitro diagnostics and laboratory developed tests for autoimmune diseases market can be segmented into reagents and kits, instruments, services, and data management software. In terms of technology, the market can be bifurcated into clinical chemistry, immunochemistry or immunoassay, hematology, coagulation and hemostasis, clinical microbiology, molecular diagnostics, and other technologies. The segment of clinical chemistry can be further sub-segmented into basic metabolic panel, electrolyte panel, liver panel, lipid profile, renal profile, thyroid function panel, and specialty chemical tests. The technology segment of molecular diagnostics can also be sub-bifurcated into polymerase chain reaction, isothermal nucleic acid amplification technology (INAAT), microarrays, hybridization, DNA sequencing and next-generation sequencing, and other technologies. By application, the global market for IVD and LTD can be categorized into diabetes, infectious diseases, oncology or cancer, cardiology, nephrology, autoimmune diseases, drug testing and HIV or Aids. Hospitals, laboratories, point-of-case testing, academic institutes, and patient self-testing can be the segments of the market in terms of end user. Geographically, the report studies the growth opportunities in regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.

Global In Vitro Diagnostics and Laboratory Developed Tests for Autoimmune Diseases Market: Trends and Opportunities

According to the report, some of the factors that are favoring the market expansion are: growing prevalence of autoimmune diseases, increasing demand for personalized medicine, and technological advancements in the field which has considerably increased the efficiency and accuracy of these diagnostic devices. However, low research budget for autoimmune diseases is expected to hinder the growth rate to a certain extent during the forecast period.

In terms of products and services, the segment of reagents and kits currently has the maximum demand, which can be attributed to the growing number of IVD tests now accessible to a wide range of reagents. Application-wise, infectious diseases are the most in-demand segment, although oncology or cancer segment is anticipated to expand at the most prominent rate during the forecast period.

Global In Vitro Diagnostics and Laboratory Developed Tests for Autoimmune Diseases Market: Regional Outlook

North America is the most lucrative regional market by a country mile, followed by Europe. This is a reflection of easy accessibility to technologically advanced products and robust healthcare infrastructure in these two regions. However, Asia Pacific, which homes nearly half of the world’s population, is expected to increase the demand exponentially in coming years, especially from emerging economies such as India, China, South Korea, Japan, and Australia.

Companies mentioned in the research report

Some of the leading companies in the global IVD and LDT market are Qiagen N.V., Roche Diagnostics, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Abbott Laboratories, Siemens Healthineers, Danaher Corporation, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., bioMérieux, Johnson and Johnson, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics, Inc., and Diasorin S.P.A.

