Intermodal Freight Transportation Market Growth, Industry Analysis | Global and Regional Market Forecast to 2021-2027

The Global Intermodal Freight Transportation Market is forecast to reach USD 73.38 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Intermodal freight transport includes the transportation of freight in an intermodal container or vehicle, using more than one mode of transportation like rail, truck, and ship, without any direct handling of the freight itself when changing modes. The non-invasive method reduces cargo handling, and so reduces damage and loss, improves security, and allows freight to be transported faster. Reduction costs over road trucking is the key convenience for inter-continental use. This can be offset by reduced timings for road transport over shorter distances.
Request Free Sample Copy of Intermodal Freight Transportation Market Research [email protected] https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2598
The latest report is the most recent study that offers 360° coverage of the Intermodal Freight Transportation industry that has been facing the brunt of the adverse economic impact of the COVID-19 outbreak since the beginning of this year.
Top Companies Profiled in this Report are:
A.P. Moller – Maersk, C.H. ROBINSON, Aljex Software Inc., GE Transportation, Cognizant, Deutsche Bahn, Deutsche Post DHL Group, Kuehne + Nagel, UPS, Trinium Trucking Systems (IAS), among others.
Segmentation Analysis
The report gives an extensive analysis of various segments of the market by studying the product range, applications, major regions, and leading companies in the industry. Additionally, the report also dedicates an individual section to give a detailed analysis of the manufacturing process, which includes information collected through both primary and secondary sources of data collection. The primary source of data collection contains interviews of industry experts who offer accurate insights into the future market scenario.
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Intermodal Freight Transportation Market on the basis of product type, solution type, end-users, and region:
Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)
- Minerals and ores
- Food and farm products
- Equipment and instruments
- Chemicals
- Others
Solution Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)
- Fleet Management
- Intermodal Dispatch
- Freight Security
- Intermodal Terminals
- Trucking Software
- Warehousing
- Others
End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)
- Oil and Gas
- Aerospace and Defense
- Industrial and Manufacturing
- Construction
- Chemical
- Food and Beverages
- Healthcare
- Others
Download Summary[Free Extract]@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2598
Intermodal Freight Transportation market segmentation by geographical regions, the report has analysed the following regions-
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
The Intermodal Freight Transportation Market Research/Analysis Report addresses the following questions:
What is the growth rate of the Intermodal Freight Transportation market? What is the anticipated market valuation of Intermodal Freight Transportation industry by 2027?
What are the key growth driving and restraining factors of the Intermodal Freight Transportation market?
Who are the prominent players operating in the Intermodal Freight Transportation market? What are the key strategies adopted by these companies?
What are the key opportunities and growth prospects of the Intermodal Freight Transportation industry over the forecast period?
Which region is expected to show significant growth in the coming years?
Thank you for reading our report. Customization of the report is available as per client requirements. Kindly get in touch with us to know more about the report.
About Reports and Data
Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.
Get Insights into Intermodal Freight Transportation Market [email protected] https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/intermodal-freight-transportation-market
Contact Us:
John W
Head of Business Development
Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com
Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370
E-mail: [email protected]
Read More:
Medical Oxygen Concentrators Market Share
Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market Size
Cloud Encryption Market Trends
Plant Extracts Market Statistics
Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market Report
Embedded Analytics Market Companies
Automotive Engineering Services Market Research