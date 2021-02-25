Key Trends in A2P SMS Industry Impacting the Global Market with Forecast 2021-2026

“Global A2P SMS Market – Strategic recommendations, Trends, Segmentation, Use case Analysis, Competitive Intelligence, Global and Regional Forecast (to 2026)”
Global A2P SMS market report gives a complete knowledge of A2P SMS Industry based on key parameters such as market size, revenue, sales analysis, and key drivers. The market size is anticipated to grow at a large scale over the forecast period (2021-2026). The primary focus of this study report is to give users an extensive insight into the market. So that users can apply strategic processes to benchmark themselves globally. Key drivers, as well as challenges of the market, are discussed in the report. Also, reports provide an in-depth analysis of the A2P SMS market with current and future trends.
Valuable Points Covered in A2P SMS Research Study are:
- COVID-19 Impact Analysis & Post COVID-19 Revenue Opportunities
- A2P SMS Industry Insights and Growth – Relevancy Mapping
- Market Forecast – Estimation & Approach
- Data mining & efficiency
- Interconnectivity & Related markets
- A2P SMS Market Ecosystem Map
- Market Competition Outlook & Key Statistics
- Strategic Analysis for Cost Optimization
- A2P SMS Market Dynamics (DROC & PEST Analysis)
- Current Market Key Trends
- KOL Recommendations & Investment Landscape
- Company Competitive Intelligence
Major Players Covered in A2P SMS Market Report are:
- MBloxCLX CommunicationsInfobipTanla SolutionsSAP Mobile ServicesSilverstreet BVSyniverse TechnologiesNexmo.TyntecSITO MobileOpenMarket Inc.Genesys Telecommunications3CinteractiveVibes MediaBeepsendSopranoAccreteFortyTwo Telecom ABClearSkyOgangi CorporationAMD Telecom S.A
How has the competitive landscape of this industry been categorized?
- The report includes substantial information pertaining to the produced goods, company profile, revenue graph, as well as other production patterns.
- The research study also presents details with respect to the market share that every company accounts for, as well as gross margins and price prototypes of the products.
A2P SMS Market Segmentation by Type, Application, and Region as follows:
Based on product, A2P SMS report displays the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of each type, primarily split into:
- CRMPromotionsPushed ContentInteractiveOthers
Based on the end users/applications, A2P SMS report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including:
- BFSIEntertainmentTourismRetailMarketingHealthcareMediaOthers
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast of the following regions are:
- North America [United States, Canada, Mexico]
- South America [Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]
- Europe [Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]
- Middle East & Africa [GCC, North Africa, South Africa]
- Asia-Pacific [China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]
A2P SMS Market Report Scope
|Report Attribute
|Details
|
Market size available for years
|
2020 – 2026
|
Base year considered
|
2020
|
Historical data
|
2015 – 2019
|
Forecast Period
|
2021 – 2026
|
Quantitative units
|
Revenue in USD million and CAGR from 2020 to 2026
|
Segments Covered
|
Types, Applications, End-Users, and more.
|
Report Coverage
|
Revenue Forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends
|
Regional Scope
|
North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa
|
Customization scope
|
Free report customization with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope.
|
Pricing and purchase options
|
Avail of customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs. Explore purchase options
Major Points in Table of Content of A2P SMS Market Report are:
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope of The Report
Part 03: A2P SMS Market Landscape
Part 04: A2P SMS Market Sizing
Part 05: Five Forces Analysis
Part 06: A2P SMS Market Segmentation by Product Type
Part 07: Customer Landscape
Part 08: Geographic Landscape
Part 09: Decision Framework
Part 10: Drivers and Challenges
Part 11: A2P SMS Market Trends
Part 12: Competitive Landscape
Part 13: Competitive Analysis
Part 14: Appendix
