Key Trends in Building Automation Systems Industry Impacting the Global Market with Forecast 2021-2026

“Global Building Automation Systems Market – Strategic recommendations, Trends, Segmentation, Use case Analysis, Competitive Intelligence, Global and Regional Forecast (to 2026)”
Global Building Automation Systems market report gives a complete knowledge of Building Automation Systems Industry based on key parameters such as market size, revenue, sales analysis, and key drivers. The market size is anticipated to grow at a large scale over the forecast period (2021-2026). The primary focus of this study report is to give users an extensive insight into the market. So that users can apply strategic processes to benchmark themselves globally. Key drivers, as well as challenges of the market, are discussed in the report. Also, reports provide an in-depth analysis of the Building Automation Systems market with current and future trends.
Valuable Points Covered in Building Automation Systems Research Study are:
- COVID-19 Impact Analysis & Post COVID-19 Revenue Opportunities
- Building Automation Systems Industry Insights and Growth – Relevancy Mapping
- Market Forecast – Estimation & Approach
- Data mining & efficiency
- Interconnectivity & Related markets
- Building Automation Systems Market Ecosystem Map
- Market Competition Outlook & Key Statistics
- Strategic Analysis for Cost Optimization
- Building Automation Systems Market Dynamics (DROC & PEST Analysis)
- Current Market Key Trends
- KOL Recommendations & Investment Landscape
- Company Competitive Intelligence
Major Players Covered in Building Automation Systems Market Report are:
- Honeywell International
- Siemens
- Johnson Controls International
- Schneider Electric
- United Technologies Corp
- Robert Bosch
- Legrand
- Hubbell
- ABB
- Ingersoll-Rand
- Lutron Electronics
- Crestron Electronics
- BuildingIQ
How has the competitive landscape of this industry been categorized?
- The report includes substantial information pertaining to the produced goods, company profile, revenue graph, as well as other production patterns.
- The research study also presents details with respect to the market share that every company accounts for, as well as gross margins and price prototypes of the products.
Building Automation Systems Market Segmentation by Type, Application, and Region as follows:
Based on product, Building Automation Systems report displays the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of each type, primarily split into:
- Security and Access Control (SAC) System
- Building Energy Management (BEM) System
- Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) System
- Others
Based on the end users/applications, Building Automation Systems report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including:
- Commercial
- Institutional
- Residential
- Hospitals
- Transportation
- Others
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast of the following regions are:
- North America [United States, Canada, Mexico]
- South America [Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]
- Europe [Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]
- Middle East & Africa [GCC, North Africa, South Africa]
- Asia-Pacific [China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]
Building Automation Systems Market Report Scope
|Report Attribute
|Details
|
Market size available for years
|
2020 – 2026
|
Base year considered
|
2020
|
Historical data
|
2015 – 2019
|
Forecast Period
|
2021 – 2026
|
Quantitative units
|
Revenue in USD million and CAGR from 2020 to 2026
|
Segments Covered
|
Types, Applications, End-Users, and more.
|
Report Coverage
|
Revenue Forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends
|
Regional Scope
|
North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa
|
Customization scope
|
Free report customization with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope.
|
Pricing and purchase options
|
Avail of customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs. Explore purchase options
Major Points in Table of Content of Building Automation Systems Market Report are:
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope of The Report
Part 03: Building Automation Systems Market Landscape
Part 04: Building Automation Systems Market Sizing
Part 05: Five Forces Analysis
Part 06: Building Automation Systems Market Segmentation by Product Type
- Security and Access Control (SAC) System
- Building Energy Management (BEM) System
- Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) System
- Others
Part 07: Customer Landscape
Part 08: Geographic Landscape
Part 09: Decision Framework
Part 10: Drivers and Challenges
Part 11: Building Automation Systems Market Trends
Part 12: Competitive Landscape
Part 13: Competitive Analysis
Part 14: Appendix
