Leather Chemicals Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2027

The global leather chemicals market was valued at $7.5 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $11.0 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2020 to 2027.

Leather chemicals are used in various stages of leather processing such as tanning, retanning, and dyeing. These chemicals are majorlyused to impart softness, enhance dryness, increaseabrasion resistance, and improve physical properties of leather substitutes. Leather chemicals are majorly categorized into tanning & dyeing chemicals, retanning & filling chemicals, dyeing chemicals, and beamhouse chemicals. Leather tanning chemicals are used to convert raw hide into leather, and these chemicals includevegetable tannins, mineral salts, and animal oil. Retanning & filling chemicals include acrylic dispersions that are used to enhance softness and improve flexibility of leather. Dyeing chemicals include surfactants, degreasers, sodium formate, and neutralizing syntans that are used for wetting of dyes and removinggrease or fats from hides or leather. Beam house chemicals includesoaking auxiliaries, liming auxiliaries, and different enzymes, which are used to improve skin cleaning capability and for soaking process.

Presently, the growth of the global leather chemicals market is driven by the expansion of the footwear and textile industries. In addition, rise in preference among people about aesthetically pleasing leather footwear has increased the use of leather chemicals for various chemicals process such as dyeing and fatliquoring process. Leather finishing chemicals are gaining more importance owing to their properties such as improved resistance, smoothness, and adhesive property. Other uses of leather chemicals such as dyes, polymers, resins, and syntans to impart color, disperse dyes evenly, and impart softness have surged their demand, globally.

However, environmental impact such as dumping of solid waste and threat to workerson direct contact withharmful chemicals during the tanning process leads to health issues, which are expected to restrain the growth of the market. Tanned leather produces wastewater that includes sulfides and chromium, which impartnegative impact on the environment and workers. On the contrary, the development of tanning process is expected to reduce formation of chromium and sulfides in water, which is likely to uncover new revenue opportunities during the forecast period.

The global leather chemicals market is segmented into chemical type, end user, and region. Depending on chemicals type, the market is fragmented into tanning & dyeing chemicals, beam house chemicals, and finishing chemicals. On the basis of end user, it is segregated into footwear, furniture, automotive, textile & fashion, and others. Region wise, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The global leather chemicals market profiles the leading players in the leather chemicals; they include Lanxess AG, Clariant AG, Solvay, Arkema SA, Eastman Chemical Company, Evonik Industries AG, Saudi Basic Industries Corporation, Stahl Holdings B.V., Elementis PLC, and Indofil Industries Limited.

The global leather chemicals market report provides in-depth competitive analysis as well as profiles of these major players.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

– By Chemicals Type

– Tanning &Dyeing Chemicals

– Beam House Chemicals

– Finishing Chemicals

– By EndUser

– Footwear

– Furniture

– Automotive

– Textile & Fashion

– Other

– By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o France

o Germany

o UK

o Spain

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o India

o China

o Japan

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Brazil

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of LAMEA

