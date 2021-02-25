Light Beer Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2027

The light beer market size was valued at $285,334million in 2019, and is expected to garner $338,833million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 2.9% from 2021 to 2027.

The origin of beer dates to the early Neolithic period, and is one of the oldest beverages and the most consumed alcoholic beverage in the world. Light beer is generally prepared using four basic ingredients namely, malted cereal grains, hops, water, and yeast, which are subjected to fermented over a period. In addition, flavoring ingredients, such as herbs and fruits, are used in beer. There are various types of beers available in the market; among which, ale and lager are the two commercially consumed beer. The primary difference between other beer and light beer is that it contents lower alcoholic content and has lower calories.

The consumption of beer has increased in the recent years due to rise in disposable income and change in consumer preferences. In addition, unprecedented rise in youth population and surge in female drinkers has fueled the growth of the light beer market. Moreover, consolidation of on-premises distribution channels has further supplemented the market growth. Moreover, cultural changes and adoption of western culture have influenced consumers’ perception toward alcoholic beverages, especially light beer. However, taxations and higher excise duties on imported as well as local beer and growing health awareness among consumers hamper the light beer market growth. Nevertheless, the light beer industry offers numerous growth opportunities in the near future, owing to the introduction of naturally sweetened and non-alcoholic beer.

The global light beer market is segmented into production, package, distribution channel, and region. Based on production, the market is categorized into macro-brewery, micro-brewery, craft brewery, chips, and others. Based on package, the market is categorized into glass, pet bottle, metal can, and others. Based on distribution channel, the market is fragmented into hypermarkets & supermarket, on-trade, specialty stores, convenience store, and others. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

