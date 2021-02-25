Market Live: Global Airport Retailing Market Can Deliver up to High CAGR over the next Few Years | COVID19 Impact Analysis | InForGrowth

All news

Overview of the worldwide Airport Retailing market:
There is coverage of Airport Retailing market dynamics at the country level in the respective regional segments. The report comprises competitive analysis with a focus on key players and participants of Airport Retailing Industry covering in-depth data related to the competitive landscape, positioning, company profiles, key strategies adopted, and product-profiling with focus on market growth and potential.

The Top players are

  • Rianta International
  • King Power International
  • Dufry
  • DFS
  • Gebr. Heinemann
  • Dubai Duty Free
  • Lagardère Travel Retail
  • Duty Free Americas
  • Capi-Lux
  • Lotte Duty Free
  • Shilla Duty Free
  • Airport Retail Group
  • Delhi Duty Free.

    Market Segmentation:

    By Product Type:

  • Food and Beverage
  • Leisure Services
  • Hotel
  • Other

    On the basis of the end users/applications,

  • Application A
  • Application B
  • Application C

    Airport

    Impact of COVID-19:

    Airport Retailing Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Airport Retailing industry. Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Airport Retailing market in 2021.

    The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; emergency declared in many countries; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market unpredictability; falling business assurance, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

    COVID-19 can affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

    The market research report covers the analysis of key stakeholders of the Airport Retailing market. Some of the leading players profiled in the report include:

    Industrial Analysis of Airport Retailing Market:

    Airport

    Research Objective

    • To analyze and forecast the market size of the global Airport Retailing market.
    • To classify and forecast global Airport Retailing market based on the product, power type.
    • To identify drivers and challenges for global Airport Retailing market.
    • To examine competitive developments such as mergers & acquisitions, agreements, collaborations, and partnerships, etc., in the global Airport Retailing market.
    • To conduct pricing analysis for the global Airport Retailing market.
    • To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the global Airport Retailing market.

    The report is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers and partners, end-users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.

    Key target audience:

    • Raw material suppliers
    • Market research and consulting firms
    • Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policymakers
    • Organizations, forums, and alliances related to Airport Retailing forums and alliances related to Airport Retailing

