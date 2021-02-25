All news

Market Live: Global Electronic Scrap Recycling Market Can Deliver up to High CAGR over the next Few Years | InForGrowth

The report titled Electronic Scrap Recycling Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2021-2026)”, delivers an in-depth analysis of the Electronic Scrap Recycling market by value, by production capacity, by companies, by applications, by segments, by region, etc.

The report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the Electronic Scrap Recycling industry. Growth of the overall Electronic Scrap Recycling market has also been forecasted for the period 2018-2022, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Impact of COVID-19: 

Electronic Scrap Recycling Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Electronic Scrap Recycling industry.
Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Electronic Scrap Recycling market in 2021.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; emergency declared in many countries; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market unpredictability; falling business assurance, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The research report segments the market from a relevancy perspective into the below segments and sub-segments with the quantitative analysis done from 2017 to 2026 considering 2019 as the base year for the research. Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for each respective segment and sub-segment is calculated for the forecast period from 2019 to 2026 to provide a reference for growth potential.

Electronic Scrap Recycling market segmented on the basis of Product Type: 

  • IT
  • Office Equipment and Handheld DevicesLarge White GoodsSmall Home AppliancesOthers

    Electronic Scrap Recycling market segmented on the basis of Application: 

  • RefrigeratorTV SetAir ConditionerWashing Machine

    The major players profiled in this report include: 

  • Sims Recycling SolutionsEletronic Recyclers InternationalKuusakoskiUmicoreWaste ManagementGemStena Metall GroupGEEPDongjiangElectrocyclingCimeliaVeoliaEnviro-Hub HoldingsE-ParisaraaEnvironcomGLE Scrap Metal`

    Industrial Analysis of Electronic Scrap Recycling Market:

    Regional Coverage of the Electronic Scrap Recycling Market:

    • Europe
    • Asia and the Middle East
    • North America
    • Latin America

