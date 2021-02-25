Migraine Drugs Market Competitive Landscape, Analysis Report By Product, By Application, By End Use, By Region And Segment Forecasts from 2020 To 2027

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Migraine Drugs market was valued at USD 1.29 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 3.51 billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 13.3%. Migraine treatments are intended to stop the symptoms or for preventing future attacks on the patients. The factors driving the growth of the target market include the increasing awareness about novel drug classes and the rising incidence of migraines problems across the globe. Also, the launch of calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP) is expected to drive the growth of this industry. Migraine is defined as a type of intense and recurring headache accompanied by phonophobia, photophobia, and nausea. The condition arises due to genetic origins. However, emotional imbalances such as depression, stress, anxiety, shock, and excitement can trigger migraine attacks.
Top Companies Profiled in this Report are:
Pfizer, GlaxoSmithKline, Allergan, Amgen, Eli Lilly, Teva Pharma, Biohaven Pharma, Abbott Laboratories, Johnson & Johnson, and Valeant Pharma, collectively constituting a competitive market.
Segmentation Analysis
Additionally, the report also dedicates an individual section to give a detailed analysis of the manufacturing process, which includes information collected through both primary and secondary sources of data collection. The primary source of data collection contains interviews of industry experts who offer accurate insights into the future market scenario.
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Migraine Drugs market on the basis of product, route of administration, distribution channel and region:
Product Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)
- Pain Relieving Medication
- Pain Reliever
- Aspirin
- Ibuprofen
- Triptans
- Rizatriptan
- Sumatriptan
- Ergot Alkaloid
- Dihydroergotamines
- Ergotamine
- Lasmiditan
- Opioid Medication
- OxyContin
- Vicodin
- Percocet
- Others
- Anti-Nausea Drugs
- Chlorpromazine
- Metoclopramide
- Prochlorperazine
- Pain Reliever
- Preventive Medications
- Blood Pressure Lowering Medications
- Beta blockers
- Calcium channel blockers
- Blood Pressure Lowering Medications
Route of Administration Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)
- Oral
- Injectable
- Nasal Sprays
- Others
Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)
- Hospitals Based Pharmacies
- Retail Pharmacies
- Online Pharmacies
Migraine Drugs market segmentation by geographical regions, the report has analysed the following regions-
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
The Migraine Drugs Market Research/Analysis Report addresses the following questions:
What is the growth rate of the Migraine Drugs market? What is the anticipated market valuation of Migraine Drugs industry by 2027?
What are the key growth driving and restraining factors of the Migraine Drugs market?
Who are the prominent players operating in the Migraine Drugs market? What are the key strategies adopted by these companies?
What are the key opportunities and growth prospects of the Migraine Drugs industry over the forecast period?
Which region is expected to show significant growth in the coming years?
