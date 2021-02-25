All news

New Report Explored Global Brand Licensing Market Demand Would Increase Rapidly by 2025 | InForGrowth

The report titled Brand Licensing Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2021-2026)”, delivers an in-depth analysis of the Brand Licensing market by value, by production capacity, by companies, by applications, by segments, by region, etc.

The report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the Brand Licensing industry. Growth of the overall Brand Licensing market has also been forecasted for the period 2018-2022, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Impact of COVID-19: 

Brand Licensing Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Brand Licensing industry.
Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Brand Licensing market in 2021.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; emergency declared in many countries; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market unpredictability; falling business assurance, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The research report segments the market from a relevancy perspective into the below segments and sub-segments with the quantitative analysis done from 2017 to 2026 considering 2019 as the base year for the research. Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for each respective segment and sub-segment is calculated for the forecast period from 2019 to 2026 to provide a reference for growth potential.

Brand Licensing market segmented on the basis of Product Type: 

  • ApparelsToysHome DecorationSoftware or Video GamesFood and Beverage

    Brand Licensing market segmented on the basis of Application: 

  • EntertainmentCorporate Trademarks or BrandFashionSportsOthers

    The major players profiled in this report include: 

  • The Walt Disney CompanyMeredith CorporationPVH Corp.Iconix Brand GroupAuthentic Brands GroupUniversal Brand DevelopmentNickelodeonMajor League BaseballIMG College
  • SanrioSequential Brands GroupWestinghouseGeneral MotorsNational Basketball AssociationElectroluxNational Football LeagueWarner Bros. Consumer ProductsThe Pokemon Company InternationalProcter & GambleFerrariRalph LaurenMattelFord Motor CompanyBBC WorldwideThe Hershey CompanyStanley Black & DeckerPGA TourNational Hockey LeagueSunkist GrowersWWE

    Industrial Analysis of Brand Licensing Market:

    Regional Coverage of the Brand Licensing Market:

    • Europe
    • Asia and the Middle East
    • North America
    • Latin America

    Reasons to Purchase Brand Licensing Market Research Report

    • Develop a competitive strategy based on the competitive landscape
    • Build business strategy by identifying the high growth and attractive Brand Licensing market categories
    • Identify potential business partners, acquisition targets and business buyers
    • Design capital investment strategies based on forecasted high potential segments
    • Prepare management and strategic presentations using the Brand Licensing market data
    • Plan for a new product launch and inventory in advance

