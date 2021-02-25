OSS & BSS Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2027

OSS & BSS solution and service support back-office activities of a telecom network and maintain customer services. They are commonly used to describe the information processing systems that are used by operators to manage their communications networks. These solutions and services help organizations to coordinate customers, resources, services, processes, and activities. It helps operators to design, operate, build, and maintain communications networks. The modern OSS & BSS can benefit the organizations to gain operational & market insights from big data, improve customer experience, improve operation efficiency, and predict market trends.

Increase in demand for cloud OSS/BSS due to the combined benefits such as flexibility, cost-effectiveness, and technology to support business optimization; prioritized investments by communication service providers (CSPs) in network upgrades over OSS/BSS transformations; and exponential growth in data consumption due to COVID-19 pandemic are the major factors that drive the growth of the global OSS & BSS. In addition, surge in need for lower operational expenses coupled with enhanced customer experiences and launch of innovative solutions by major players due to gain competitive advantage fuel the market growth. However, difficulties to integrate future OSS/BSS systems into existing ones may hinder the market growth to some extent. On the contrary, increase in complexities in communication network ecosystem due to the 5G and Internet of Things (IoT) technologies is anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for the market growth. In addition, rise in adoption of next-generation OSS & BSS (NGOSS) to improve traditional OSS is expected to be opportunistic for growth of the global market during the forecast period.

The OSS & BSS market is segmented into component, OSS solution type, deployment model, enterprise size, industry vertical, and region. On the basis of component, it is categorized into solutions and services. By OSS solution type, it is classified into network planning & design, service delivery, service fulfillment, service assurance, customer & product management, billing & revenue management, network performance management, and others. As per the enterprise size, it is differentiated into small- & medium-sized enterprises and large enterprises. According to deployment model, it is bifurcated into on-premise and cloud. By industry vertical, it is fragmented into IT & telecom enterprises, BFSI, retail, media & entertainment, government, manufacturing, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The company profiles of OSS & BSS market players included in this report are AMDOCS, ASCOM, Accenture, Comarch S.A, LM Ericsson Telephone Company, Mycom OSI, Nokia Corporation, Computaris, Netcracker, Capgemini, HPE, Huawei Corporation, Sunvizion, and Cisco System Inc.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– The study provides an in-depth analysis of the OSS & BSS market along with current trends and future estimations to elucidate imminent investment pockets.

– Information about key drivers, restrains, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the market size is provided in the report.

– Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

– The quantitative analysis of OSS & BSS market for the period 2020-2027 is provided to determine the market potential.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY COMPONENT

– Solution

– Services

BY OSS SOLUTION TYPE

– Network Planning & Design

– Service Delivery

– Service Fulfillment

– Service Assurance

– Customer & Product Management

– Billing & Revenue Management

– Network Performance Management

– Others

BY ENTERPRISE SIZE

– Small- & Medium-sized Enterprises

– Large Enterprises

BY DEPLOYMENT MODEL

– On-premise

– Cloud

BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL

– IT & Telecom

– BFSI

– Media & Entertainment

– Retail & E-Commerce

– Others

BY REGION

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

– Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

