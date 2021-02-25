Overview of Indoor Farming Market: Drivers, Revenue, Application Market Demand Analysis 2026

“The Indoor Farming market was estimated at 27.2 billion US$ in 2019 and is probable to grasp 53.7 billion US$ by 2026, at a CAGR of 10.2% throughout 2019-2026”
Global Indoor Farming market report gives a complete knowledge of Indoor Farming Industry based on key parameters such as market size, revenue, sales analysis, and key drivers. The market size is anticipated to grow at a large scale over the forecast period (2021-2026). The primary focus of this study report is to give users an extensive insight into the market. So that users can apply strategic processes to benchmark themselves globally. Key drivers, as well as challenges of the market, are discussed in the report. Also, reports provide an in-depth analysis of the Indoor Farming market with current and future trends.
- AeroFarms
- Bright Farms Inc.
- Bowery Inc.
- FreshBox Farms
- Metropolis Farms Inc.
- Garden Fresh Farms
- Village Farms International Inc
- Green Sense Farms LLC
- Sky Greens
- Richel Group
- Netafim
- LumiGrow
- Illumitex
- Hydrodynamics International
- Agrilution
- Argus Control System Limited
- By Component Type (Irrigation Component, Lighting, Building Material, Sensor, Climate Control)By Facility Type (Indoor Vertical Farms, Glass or Poly Greenhouses, Indoor Deep Water Culture (DWC) Systems, Container Farms)By Component (Hardware Services, Software & Services)By Crop Type (Herbs & Microgreens, Fruits & Vegetables, Flowers & Ornamentals, Others)
- Hydroponics
- Aeroponics
- Soil-Based
- Aquaponics
- Hybrid
- Others
- North America [United States, Canada, Mexico]
- South America [Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]
- Europe [Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]
- Middle East & Africa [GCC, North Africa, South Africa]
- Asia-Pacific [China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]
|Report Attribute
|Details
|
Market size available for years
|
2020 – 2026
|
Base year considered
|
2020
|
Historical data
|
2015 – 2019
|
Forecast Period
|
2021 – 2026
|
Quantitative units
|
Revenue in USD million and CAGR from 2020 to 2026
|
Segments Covered
|
Types, Applications, End-Users, and more.
|
Report Coverage
|
Revenue Forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends
|
Regional Scope
|
North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa
|
Customization scope
|
Free report customization with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope.
|
Pricing and purchase options
|
Avail of customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs. Explore purchase options
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope of The Report
Part 03: Indoor Farming Market Landscape
Part 04: Indoor Farming Market Sizing
Part 05: Five Forces Analysis
Part 06: Indoor Farming Market Segmentation by Product Type
Part 07: Customer Landscape
Part 08: Geographic Landscape
Part 09: Decision Framework
Part 10: Drivers and Challenges
Part 11: Indoor Farming Market Trends
Part 12: Competitive Landscape
Part 13: Competitive Analysis
Part 14: Appendix
