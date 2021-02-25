Plus Size clothing Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2027

Plus size clothing refers to sizes 1X to 6X and extended size as 7X and above. They are identified as above straight’ sizes and most commonly referred to size ranges including UK 16 to UK 28; however, it differs regionally.

Customers in the plus size category now demand fashionable and modern garments that are available readily in larger sizes. Furthermore, they also expect attractive, long lasting, and good quality clothing that provides value for money. This global rise in demand by growing overweight and obese population is the most crucial factor for driving the plus size clothing market size. The trend of body positivity and growth in confidence among plus size women, owing to strong fashion advertisements and promotional campaigns, especially in magazine covers such as Vogue, Cosmopolitan, Elle, and Glamour, has enabled to further drive demand for the plus size clothing market. Likewise, improved public perception of plus size individuals supported by celebrities has encouraged consumers to embrace their plus size image propels the market demand. However, plus size clothing incurs high pricing for retailers since most retailers cannot afford to stock sizes that fit everyone. Furthermore, plus size clothing leads to complexity in manufacturing since bigger size involves more material, hence increases cost of clothing items. These factors hinder growth of the plus size clothing market.

On the contrary, growth in availability of plus size clothing through omnichannel retail and growing brand presence in the industry can be anticipated as an opportunity for the further growth and expansion of the market.

The plus size clothing market is segmented on the basis of type, gender, age group, price point, and region. By type, the market is classified into casual wear, formal wear, sportswear and others. On the basis of gender, it is bifurcated into male and female. According to age group, it is segregated into below 15, 16 to 59 and 60 & above. On the basis of price point, it is categorized into economy, mid-range and premium. Region wise, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players operating in the global plus size clothing market analysis include (H&M) Hennes & Mauritz AB, Ralph Lauren Corporation, Adidas AG (Adidas), PUMA SE, Nike, Inc. (Nike), ASOS plc, Capri Holdings Limited (Michael Kors), WHP Global (Anne Klein), Punto Fa SL (MANGO Inc.) and Under Armour, Inc.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

– By Type

o Casual wear

o Formal wear

o Sportswear

o Others

– By Gender

o Male

o Female

– By Age Group

o Below 15

o 16 to 59

o 60 and Above

– By Price point

o Economy

o Mid-Range

o Premium

– By Region

o North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Malaysia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

o LAMEA

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Turkey

Rest of LAMEA