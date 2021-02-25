All news

Powder Metallurgy Components Market Revenue, Size, Share, Industry Analysis Report By Product, By End Use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021-2027

Eric LeeComments Off on Powder Metallurgy Components Market Revenue, Size, Share, Industry Analysis Report By Product, By End Use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021-2027

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global powder metallurgy components market was valued at USD 21.3 Billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 38.9 Billion by the year 2027, at a CAGR of 7.9%. Powder Metallurgy (PM) is the technology used for producing mechanical parts from metal and other powders. More recently, the vast majority of the manufacturing of industrial parts is based on PM manufacturing methods. PM components in the automotive sector are in high demand on an international scale due to the cost-benefit and functional flexibility they provide. PM sector, for the electrical machinery industry as components, power tools, hydraulic equipment, motors, and magnetic components, can supply directly or indirectly. The applications for powder metallurgy components can be bifurcated into two main groups. The first group involves the parts that are difficult to be manufactured by any other method, such as those made from molybdenum, tungsten, or tungsten carbide. Filters, porous bearings, and different types of hard and soft magnetic components are exclusively made with PM technology. The second group involves PM components that offer a cost-effective alternative to castings, machined parts, and forgings.

Request Free Sample Copy of Powder Metallurgy Components Market Research [email protected] https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2461

The latest report is the most recent study that offers 360° coverage of the Powder Metallurgy Components industry that has been facing the brunt of the adverse economic impact of the COVID-19 outbreak since the beginning of this year.

Top Companies Profiled in this Report are:

Fine Sinter, PMG Holding, GKN Hoeganaes, Schunk Group, Porite Group, Hitachi Chemical, AMES, Metaldyne Performance, SMC Powder Metallurgy, Stackpole International, and Sumitomo Electric among others

Segmentation Analysis

The report gives an extensive analysis of various segments of the market by studying the product range, applications, major regions, and leading companies in the industry. Additionally, the report also dedicates an individual section to give a detailed analysis of the manufacturing process, which includes information collected through both primary and secondary sources of data collection. The primary source of data collection contains interviews of industry experts who offer accurate insights into the future market scenario.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Powder Metallurgy Components market on the basis of product type, application, and region:

Product Type (Revenue, USD Million; Volume in Tons, 2017–2027)

  • Ferrous Metals
    • Iron
    • Steel
  • Non-Ferrous Metals
    • Aluminum
    • Copper
    • Tungsten
    • Others

Preparation Process (Revenue, USD Million; Volume in Tons, 2017–2027)

  • Mechanical Pulverisation
  • Electrolytic Process
  • Chemical Reduction
  • Atomization

Fabrication Method (Revenue, USD Million; Volume in Tons, 2017–2027)

  • Pressure-based
  • Sinter-based
  • Hybrid

Application (Revenue, USD Million; Volume in Tons, 2017–2027)

  • Industrial
  • Automotive
    • Transmission
    • Engine Parts
    • Others
  • Aerospace & Defense
  • Healthcare
  • Electrical & Electronics
  • Others

Download Summary[Free Extract]@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2461

Powder Metallurgy Components market segmentation by geographical regions, the report has analysed the following regions-

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Parameters Details
Market Size Estimation Period 2020 – 2027
Base Year Considered 2019
Historical data 2015 – 2019
Forecast Period 2020 – 2027
Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million and CAGR from 2020 to 2027
Segments Covered Types, Applications, End-Users, Regions and more.
Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends
Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Customization scope 10 hrs of free customization and expert consultation
Pricing and purchase options Explore Different Purchase Options and Request for Discount to Avail New Year Discount

The Powder Metallurgy Components Market Research/Analysis Report addresses the following questions:

What is the growth rate of the Powder Metallurgy Components market? What is the anticipated market valuation of Powder Metallurgy Components industry by 2027?

What are the key growth driving and restraining factors of the Powder Metallurgy Components market?

Who are the prominent players operating in the Powder Metallurgy Components market? What are the key strategies adopted by these companies?

What are the key opportunities and growth prospects of the Powder Metallurgy Components industry over the forecast period?

Which region is expected to show significant growth in the coming years?

Thank you for reading our report. Customization of the report is available as per client requirements.  Kindly get in touch with us to know more about the report.

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.

Get Insights into Powder Metallurgy Components Market [email protected] https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/powder-metallurgy-components-market

Contact Us:

John W

Head of Business Development

Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: [email protected]

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blog

Read More:

Adhesive Film Market Growth

Mobile Router Market Analysis

Medical Oxygen Concentrators Market Share

Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market Size

Cloud Encryption Market Trends

Plant Extracts Market Statistics

Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market Report

Embedded Analytics Market Companies

Automotive Engineering Services Market Research

Surgical Navigation Systems Market Growth Rate

https://expresskeeper.com/
Eric Lee

Related Articles
All news

Vagus Nerve Stimulation(VNS) Market Analysis: Growth Challenges, Opportunities and Forthcoming Developments (LivaNova, Inspire Medical Systems, Boston Scientific, ReShape Lifesciences, More)

kumar

The report provides an exhaustive calculation of the Vagus Nerve Stimulation(VNS) comprising of industry chain structure, market drivers, opportunities, future roadmap, industry news analysis, industry policy analysis, market player profiles and strategies. In the introductory section this report will provide us a basic overview of Vagus Nerve Stimulation(VNS) Market along with the industry definitions, Type, […]
All news

Layered Double Hydroxide(CAS 11097-59-9) Market Insights, Trends, Forecast up to 2027

Credible Markets

The latest Layered Double Hydroxide(CAS 11097-59-9) Market report is a rich resource of top line data and analysis of factors driving the growth of this business sphere. It also encompasses a multitude of risk-averting plans to help businesses indulge themselves in opportunities that can turn in strong profits in the upcoming years. Moreover, the report […]
All news News

Mobile Gamma Cameras Market Size, Top Key Players, Applications, Business Statistics, Trends and Forecast 2021-2027

Mark Willams

Fort Collins, Colorado: The Reports Globe added a new major research report covering the Mobile Gamma Cameras Market. The study aims to provide global investors with a groundbreaking decision-making tool that covers the key fundamentals of the Mobile Gamma Cameras market. The research report will give the total global market revenue with historical analysis, metrics […]