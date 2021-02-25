Powder Metallurgy Components Market Revenue, Size, Share, Industry Analysis Report By Product, By End Use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021-2027

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global powder metallurgy components market was valued at USD 21.3 Billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 38.9 Billion by the year 2027, at a CAGR of 7.9%. Powder Metallurgy (PM) is the technology used for producing mechanical parts from metal and other powders. More recently, the vast majority of the manufacturing of industrial parts is based on PM manufacturing methods. PM components in the automotive sector are in high demand on an international scale due to the cost-benefit and functional flexibility they provide. PM sector, for the electrical machinery industry as components, power tools, hydraulic equipment, motors, and magnetic components, can supply directly or indirectly. The applications for powder metallurgy components can be bifurcated into two main groups. The first group involves the parts that are difficult to be manufactured by any other method, such as those made from molybdenum, tungsten, or tungsten carbide. Filters, porous bearings, and different types of hard and soft magnetic components are exclusively made with PM technology. The second group involves PM components that offer a cost-effective alternative to castings, machined parts, and forgings.
Request Free Sample Copy of Powder Metallurgy Components Market Research [email protected] https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2461
The latest report is the most recent study that offers 360° coverage of the Powder Metallurgy Components industry that has been facing the brunt of the adverse economic impact of the COVID-19 outbreak since the beginning of this year.
Top Companies Profiled in this Report are:
Fine Sinter, PMG Holding, GKN Hoeganaes, Schunk Group, Porite Group, Hitachi Chemical, AMES, Metaldyne Performance, SMC Powder Metallurgy, Stackpole International, and Sumitomo Electric among others
Segmentation Analysis
The report gives an extensive analysis of various segments of the market by studying the product range, applications, major regions, and leading companies in the industry. Additionally, the report also dedicates an individual section to give a detailed analysis of the manufacturing process, which includes information collected through both primary and secondary sources of data collection. The primary source of data collection contains interviews of industry experts who offer accurate insights into the future market scenario.
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Powder Metallurgy Components market on the basis of product type, application, and region:
Product Type (Revenue, USD Million; Volume in Tons, 2017–2027)
- Ferrous Metals
- Iron
- Steel
- Non-Ferrous Metals
- Aluminum
- Copper
- Tungsten
- Others
Preparation Process (Revenue, USD Million; Volume in Tons, 2017–2027)
- Mechanical Pulverisation
- Electrolytic Process
- Chemical Reduction
- Atomization
Fabrication Method (Revenue, USD Million; Volume in Tons, 2017–2027)
- Pressure-based
- Sinter-based
- Hybrid
Application (Revenue, USD Million; Volume in Tons, 2017–2027)
- Industrial
- Automotive
- Transmission
- Engine Parts
- Others
- Aerospace & Defense
- Healthcare
- Electrical & Electronics
- Others
Download Summary[Free Extract]@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2461
Powder Metallurgy Components market segmentation by geographical regions, the report has analysed the following regions-
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
The Powder Metallurgy Components Market Research/Analysis Report addresses the following questions:
What is the growth rate of the Powder Metallurgy Components market? What is the anticipated market valuation of Powder Metallurgy Components industry by 2027?
What are the key growth driving and restraining factors of the Powder Metallurgy Components market?
Who are the prominent players operating in the Powder Metallurgy Components market? What are the key strategies adopted by these companies?
What are the key opportunities and growth prospects of the Powder Metallurgy Components industry over the forecast period?
Which region is expected to show significant growth in the coming years?
Thank you for reading our report. Customization of the report is available as per client requirements. Kindly get in touch with us to know more about the report.
About Reports and Data
Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.
Get Insights into Powder Metallurgy Components Market [email protected] https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/powder-metallurgy-components-market
Contact Us:
John W
Head of Business Development
Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com
Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370
E-mail: [email protected]
Read More:
Medical Oxygen Concentrators Market Share
Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market Size
Cloud Encryption Market Trends
Plant Extracts Market Statistics
Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market Report
Embedded Analytics Market Companies
Automotive Engineering Services Market Research