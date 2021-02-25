Roll Slitting Machines Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2027

The roll slitting machines market size is expected to reach $2,801.8 million in 2027, from $2,266.4 million in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% from 2020 to 2027. Roll slitting is the process of obtaining smaller rolls of materials obtained by shear cutting of large raw rolls also known as master or parent roll. The smaller rolls obtained are more manageable for further application in packaging industry. Roll slitting is an integral part of the converting industry which includes printing, laminating, coating, and slitting of raw material for flexible packaging applications. Further, roll slitting machines can be distinguished in two main types namely, roll/log slitters and slitter rewinders. A slitter rewinder is a sophisticated machine which enables unwinding, slitting, and rewinding of the master roll and thus, allow formation of much smaller rolls. Whereas roll/log slitting machines are utilized to cut master roll into rolls with smaller widths by slicing it, without the necessity of unwinding and rewinding the roll. Roll slitting machines are highly versatile and support slitting operations on various kinds of materials including paper, fabric, metals, adhesive tapes, and others.

Roll slitting machines have integrated automation technologies to enhance machine performances. Automatic roll slitting machine have high demand in the industry owing to the ease of utilization, and advantages such as lesser defects in slitting process, optimization of resources and wastage, and low necessity of human labor. In addition, automated roll slitting machines also offer features, including, automatic knife positioning systems, smart data collection, process control, and other benefits. This further results in better productivities and more profits. Thus, the integration of automation technology in roll slitting machines drive the growth of roll slitting machines market. Furthermore, the growing demand for flexible packaging also boosts the necessity of roll slitting machines. Flexible packaging industry is witnessing higher demand owing to the increasing consumer per capita income and changing lifestyles. In addition, the rising focus on sustainable flexible packaging is also propelling the demand for flexible packaging, which in turn drives the growth of global roll slitting machines industry.

However, high cost of roll slitting machines is a major restraining factor for the growth of global roll slitting machines market. A roll slitting machine designed to cut polymers cannot be used for slitting of other materials such as textiles or adhesive tapes. This makes it uneconomical for application in small scale industries.

On the contrary, outsourcing of the slitting processes in the converting industry in the future is anticipated to boost the growth of roll slitting machines industry. By outsourcing, packaging suppliers can focus on obtaining repetitive slitting results, which ultimately saves time of operation and offers better quality slitting. Computer controlled slitting can further reduce down times of the machine.

The roll slitting machines market is segmented on the basis of type, material, operation, and region. According to type, the global roll slitting machines market is categorized into roll/log slitters and slitter rewinders. By material, the market is classified into paper, polymers, foil, and other. Based on operation, the market is fragmented into manual and automatic.

The global roll slitting machines market is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (the UK, Germany, Italy, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa). Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest market share throughout the study period, and LAMEA is expected to grow at the fastest rate.

COMPETITION ANALYSIS

The key market players profiled in the report include Atlas Converting Equipment Ltd., ASHE Controls Ltd., Comexi Group Industries S.A.U., GHEZZI E ANNONI S.r.l., Coeclerici SpA, Kampf Schneid- und Wickeltechnik GmbH & Co. KG, LIDEM Mechanical Constructions, S.L., Parkland Machines Ltd., RIBAMATIC, and SOMA spol. s.r.o.

Many competitors in the roll slitting machines market adopted partnership as their key developmental strategy to expand their geographical foothold and upgrade their product technologies. For instance, in July 2020, IMS technologies, a subsidiary of Coeclerici announced partnership with Reifenhauser India Marketing Private Limited to reinforce its presence in India. In addition, the partnership will also enhance sales and aftersales services in India. In addition, companies are also adopting product launch strategies to enhance their geographical footprint. For instance, in May 2017, the company Comexi launched the Comexi S1 MS slitter rewinder. The product has mono-shaft system which allows operations on large reels of cardboard, aluminum, paper, self-adhesive tapes, BOPP, and other laminated non-stretchable materials.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging global roll slitting machines market trends and dynamics.

In-depth analysis of the market is conducted by constructing market estimations for the key market segments between 2019 and 2027.

Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of the top competitors within the market framework.

A comprehensive roll slitting machines market opportunity analysis of all the countries is also provided in the report.

The global roll slitting machines market forecast analysis from 2020 to 2027 is included in the report.

The key market players within the market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help understand the competitive outlook of the industry.

GLOBAL ROLL SLITTING MACHINES MARKET SEGMENTS

BY TYPE

– Roll/Log Slitters

– Slitter Rewinders

BY MATERIAL

– Paper

– Polymers

– Foil

– Other

BY OPERATION

– Manual

– Automatic

BY REGION

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o The UK

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

KEY PLAYERS

– Atlas Converting Equipment Ltd.

– ASHE Controls Ltd.

– Comexi Group Industries S.A.U.

– GHEZZI E ANNONI S.r.l.

– Coeclerici SpA

– Kampf Schneid- und Wickeltechnik GmbH & Co. KG

– LIDEM Mechanical Constructions, S.L.

– Parkland Machines Ltd.

– RIBAMATIC

– SOMA spol. s.r.o.