Semi-Autonomous And Autonomous Vehicle Market Marvelous Growth Insights || Volkswagen AG; Daimler AG; Texas Instruments Incorporated; DENSO CORPORATION; BYD Company Ltd

Semi-Autonomous And Autonomous Vehicle Market is expected to grow with a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Global Semi-Autonomous And Autonomous Vehicle Market key players Involved in the study are ZF Friedrichshafen AG; Volkswagen AG; Daimler AG; Texas Instruments Incorporated; DENSO CORPORATION; BYD Company Ltd.;

Global Semi-Autonomous And Autonomous Vehicle Market Breakdown:

By Level of Automation

Semi-Autonomous Level 1 Level 2

Autonomous Level 3 Level 4 Level 5



By Components

Semi-Autonomous Artificial Intelligence (AI) Camera Radar LiDAR Ultrasonic Sensor

Autonomous Vehicle Camera Radar LiDAR Ultrasonic Sensor



By Semi-Autonomous ADAS Features

Lane Assist (LA)

Crash Warning System (CWS)

Blind Spot Detection (BSD)

Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)

Smart Park Assist (SPA)

Cross Traffic Alert (CTA)

Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)

Traffic Jam Assist (TJA)

Intelligent Park Assist (IPA)

By Fuel Type

Semi-Autonomous Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV) Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

Autonomous Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV) Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)



By Application

Civil

Robo Taxi

Ride Hail

Ride Share

Self-Driving Truck

Self-Driving Bus

Global Semi-Autonomous And Autonomous Vehicle Market Dynamic Forces:

Market Drivers:

Rapid growth and preference in adoption of autonomous driving technology amid growth of AI; this factor is expected to positively affect the growth of the market

Adoption of this technology results in better efficiency, safety of vehicles and results in reduced risk of casualties

Growing levels of connectivity of components globally is expected to positively affect the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

High cost of components, and requirement of large capital funding for integration, manufacturing of these vehicles is expected to restrain the growth of the market

Usage of these vehicles will generate massive amounts of data which will need to be managed and stored, this requires the need for infrastructure which is not present in various developing regions; this factor is expected to restrain the growth of the market

Following are list of players : ZF Friedrichshafen AG; Volkswagen AG; Daimler AG; Texas Instruments Incorporated; DENSO CORPORATION; BYD Company Ltd.; Robert Bosch GmbH; AB Volvo; Nissan; Delphi Technologies; Visteon Corporation; Continental AG; NXP Semiconductors; BMW AG; Magna International Inc.; Waymo LLC; Infineon Technologies AG; Renesas Electronics Corporation; Intel Corporation; Tesla; Cisco and Valeo.

