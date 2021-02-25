Smart Water Softeners Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2027

According to a study on hard water conducted by the United States Geological Survey, 85% of all states in the U.S. are supplied with hard water. Hard water has a high concentration of minerals and salts that forms the core of water supply in this region. It has a detrimental effect on health and negatively impacts household activities such as cleaning, dishwashing, and laundering. Hard water often forms a white ring composed out of salts around most of the products and the salts in it can even penetrate into sweat composition. In advertently, most countries in the world are facing this problem and relying on the water softener market for a feasible solution for this persistent issue. Both institutional, and residential places, utilize water in various kinds of activities ranging from menial to large scale tasks, which is why this market has found its end user in every nook and corner of the world. During the forecast period 2020-2027, the smart water softener market has been evaluated to expand at a standard CAGR of 16.00%. Since, North American water bodies are more or less filled with hard water, the water softener market is the strongest in this region with a country-wide share of 41.80% in 2019. Water softeners often utilize sodium for removing minerals and other salts from hard water which can be extremely harmful to not just environment but to people’s health. People who are put on a low sodium diet are often at a disadvantage as excessive sodium gets added to their diets. Owing to technological advancement and scientific research, the water softener market has recently been disrupted by aluminum based water softeners that do not use sodium for conversion into soft water. Using simple chemistry, aluminum is able to remove all the excessive impurities from hard water, thus conserving the environment by lowering sodium usage.

Request for a FREE sample of this market research report@ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR1438

The key companies profiled in the report include A.O Smith, 3M, Culligan, EcoWater system, Pentair, Panasonic Corporation, Whirlpool Corporation, Coway, Kenmore, and GE electric.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– The report provides a quantitative analysis of the current trends, future estimations, and dynamics of the market size from 2020 to 2027 to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

– The key countries in all the major regions are mapped on the basis of smart water softener market share.

– Porter’s five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

– In-depth analysis and market size and segmentation assist to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

– Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global savory ingredient industry.

– Market player positioning segment facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

– The smart water softener market report includes the market analysis at regional as well as the global level, key players, market segments, and growth strategies.

– Competitive intelligence of the industry highlights the business practices followed by key players across geographies and the prevailing market opportunities.

Send a request to Report Ocean to understand the structure of the complete report @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR1438

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product Type

– Wall mounted

– Floor

By Grain Capacity

– Upto 40000

– Upto 60000

– Upto 80000

By End User

– Residential

– Institute

By Distribution Channel

– Supermarket and Hypermarket

– Specialty Store

– Convenience Store

– Online sales channel