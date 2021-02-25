Supply Chain Analytics Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2027

Supply chain analytics is an innovative technology, which is implemented by industries to save cost, augment business growth, and increase customer satisfaction. Need for better supply chain visibility, reduced warehousing costs, changing customer demands and forecast is encouraging the demand for supply chain analytics solutions. Several organizations are implementing solutions to achieve high productivity and enhanced supply chain visibility. The global supply chain analytics market is expected to register substantial growth in the near future and this is attributed to the growing need to improve visibility on supply chain operations such as orders, shipments, and inventory.

Increase in need of improving operational and supply chain efficiencies, rapid increase in volume of business data across various sectors such as manufacturing, retail, transportation, surge in investments for Big Data supporting initiatives by governments, and rise in adoption of Big Data technologies are some of the major factors that drive the global supply chain analytics market growth. However, lack of skilled IT staff and inaccuracies in data are anticipated to restrict the market growth. On the contrary, growth in awareness regarding benefits of supply chain analytics and rise in demand for cloud-based supply chain analytics solutions are anticipated to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the expansion of global supply chain analytics market during the analysis period.

Request for a FREE sample of this market research report@ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR1330

The global supply chain analytics market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment, enterprise size, industry vertical, and region. By component, it is divided into software and services. The software segment is further categorized into demand analysis and forecasting, supplier performance analytics, spend and procurement analytics, inventory analytics, transportation and logistics analytics, and others. Depending on deployment, it is segregated into cloud and on-premises. According to enterprise size, the supply chain analytics market is fragmented into large enterprises and small & medium enterprises. As per industry vertical, it is differentiated into retail & consumer goods, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, manufacturing, food & beverages, transportation & logistics, automotive, and other. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players operating in the global supply chain analytics market analysis are Oracle, SAP SE, IBM, SAS Institute, MicroStrategy, Tableau, Qlik, Infor Inc., Kinaxis Inc., and Manhattan Associates.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global supply chain analytics market along with the current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

– Information about key drivers, restrains, and opportunities and their impact analyses on the market size is provided in the report.

– Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

– The quantitative analysis of the global supply chain analytics market from 2019 to 2027 is provided to determine the market potential.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Component

– Software

o Demand Analysis and Forecasting

o Supplier Performance Analytics

o Spend and Procurement Analytics

o Inventory Analytics

o Transportation and Logistics Analytics

– Services

By Deployment

– On-premise

– Cloud

By Enterprise Size

– Large Enterprises

– Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

By Industry Vertical

– Automotive

– Food & Beverages

– Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

– Manufacturing

– Retail & Consumer Goods

– Transportation & Logistics

– Others

By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

– Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

Send a request to Report Ocean to understand the structure of the complete report @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR1330

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

– Oracle

– SAP

– IBM

– SAS Institute

– MicroStrategy

– Tableau

– Qlik

– Infor Inc

– Kinaxis Inc.

– Manhattan Associates