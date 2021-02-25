All news

Telehealth Market Research Report | Industry Growth Rate, Size, Share, Regional Analysis, Global Forecast to 2025

The global Telehealth market is forecast to reach USD 75.51 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The market has witnessed an increase in demand in the past few years owing to the growing penetration of the internet and the emergence of advanced technologies in the healthcare sector. Digital health has developed into a successful business, attracting several industries from the outside of healthcare.

The latest report is the most recent study that offers 360° coverage of the Telehealth industry that has been facing the brunt of the adverse economic impact of the COVID-19 outbreak since the beginning of this year.

Top Companies Profiled in this Report are:

Medtronic, GE Healthcare, Cerner Corporation, Cisco Systems, Siemens Healthineers AG, American Well, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Iron Bow Technologies, Teladoc Health, and MDLive, among others.

Segmentation Analysis

The report gives an extensive analysis of various segments of the market by studying the product range, applications, major regions, and leading companies in the industry. Additionally, the report also dedicates an individual section to give a detailed analysis of the manufacturing process, which includes information collected through both primary and secondary sources of data collection. The primary source of data collection contains interviews of industry experts who offer accurate insights into the future market scenario.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global Telehealth market on the basis of product, end-user, mode of delivery, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

  • Service
  • Hardware
  • Software

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

  • Patients
  • Payers
  • Healthcare Providers

Mode of Delivery Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

  • Cloud-based
  • On-Premises

Telehealth market segmentation by geographical regions, the report has analysed the following regions-

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Parameters Details
Market Size Estimation Period 2020 – 2027
Base Year Considered 2019
Historical data 2015 – 2019
Forecast Period 2020 – 2027
Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million and CAGR from 2020 to 2027
Segments Covered Types, Applications, End-Users, Regions and more.
Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends
Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Customization scope 10 hrs of free customization and expert consultation
The Telehealth Market Research/Analysis Report addresses the following questions:

What is the growth rate of the Telehealth market? What is the anticipated market valuation of Telehealth industry by 2027?

What are the key growth driving and restraining factors of the Telehealth market?

Who are the prominent players operating in the Telehealth market? What are the key strategies adopted by these companies?

What are the key opportunities and growth prospects of the Telehealth industry over the forecast period?

Which region is expected to show significant growth in the coming years?

Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope & Premise
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

Chapter 4. Telehealth Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Telehealth Market Material Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

Continue…

Thank you for reading our report. Customization of the report is available as per client requirements.  Kindly get in touch with us to know more about the report.

