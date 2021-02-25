Truck Platooning Market Trends, Size, Share | Global Industry Outlook and Statistics, Segmentation and Forecast to 2027

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Truck Platooning market was valued at USD 650.71 Million in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 31.65% from 2019 to 2026. The increasing government regulations related to the reduction of emissions as well as the rising demand for lowering the fuel consumption are the major factors for the growth of the Truck Platooning market. Another factor that is boosting the growth of the Truck Platooning market is the rising adoption of Internet of Things (IoT). The factor restraining the growth of the market is the high cost of technology. Another factor that will hinder the growth of the market is the quality of the roads need to be good enough.
The latest report is the most recent study that offers 360° coverage of the Truck Platooning industry that has been facing the brunt of the adverse economic impact of the COVID-19 outbreak since the beginning of this year.
Top Companies Profiled in this Report are:
Bendix (U.S.), A B Volvo (Sweden), Continental AG (Germany), Daimler AG (Germany), Aptiv PLC (Ireland), Wabco (France), Navistar, Inc. (U.S.), DAF Trucks (Netherlands), Peloton Technology (U.S.), and Scania AB(Sweden).
Segmentation Analysis
The report gives an extensive analysis of various segments of the market by studying the product range, applications, major regions, and leading companies in the industry. Additionally, the report also dedicates an individual section to give a detailed analysis of the manufacturing process, which includes information collected through both primary and secondary sources of data collection. The primary source of data collection contains interviews of industry experts who offer accurate insights into the future market scenario.
For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the Truck Platooning Market on the basis of Technology, Communication Technology, Platooning Type, Services, and Region:
Technology (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Forward Collision Avoidance & Mitigation
- Lane Departure Warning
- Active Brake Assist
- Blind Spot Warning
- Global Positioning System
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Others
Communication Technology (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)
- V2V
- V2I
- Global Positioning System (GPS)
Platooning Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)
- Driver Assistive Truck Platooning (DATP)
- Autonomous Truck Platooning
Services (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)
- Telematics based
- Platooning based
Truck Platooning market segmentation by geographical regions, the report has analysed the following regions-
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
The Truck Platooning Market Research/Analysis Report addresses the following questions:
What is the growth rate of the Truck Platooning market? What is the anticipated market valuation of Truck Platooning industry by 2027?
What are the key growth driving and restraining factors of the Truck Platooning market?
Who are the prominent players operating in the Truck Platooning market? What are the key strategies adopted by these companies?
What are the key opportunities and growth prospects of the Truck Platooning industry over the forecast period?
Which region is expected to show significant growth in the coming years?
