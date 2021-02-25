Virtual Tour Software Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2026 | Matterport, Pano2VR, Animoto, iStaging,

Latest released the research study on Global Virtual Tour Software Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Virtual Tour Software Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Virtual Tour Software Market. The study covers emerging player’s data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers.

Major Players in This Report Include, Matterport, Pano2VR, Animoto, iStaging, EYESPY360, Kuula, HoloBuilder, Roundme, CloudPano, SeekBeak,

Virtual Tour Software Overview:

Virtual tour software helps in creating experiences by digitizing the space from multiple angles and also helps in getting accurate measurements. Its capabilities include 3D walk-throughs, 4K print quality photos, schematic floor plans, OBJ files, point clouds, videos, and others. This software helps in converting users panoramic or 360Â° photos to an interactive virtual experience. It is highly adopted by the homes and real estate to museums and landmarks, virtual tours across the globe. It also helps the user in navigating from scene to scene with just a click. And delivers greater location context to the scene with the help of built-in Tour Map or Google Maps.

Virtual Tour Software Market Segmentation: by Deployment Mode (Cloud-Based, On-Premise), End Users (Photography, Travel & Hospitality, Real Estate, AEC, Insurance & Restoration, Industrial & Facilities Management, Others), Platform (IOS, Android, Windows, Others), Pricing (Monthly Subscription, Annual Subscription, One-Time License, Others)

Market Trends:

Advancement in Technology Such as Advent of SaaS Cloud Technology and Virtual Reality

High Adoption from the Real Estate Industry

Market Drivers:

Growing Demand of Virtual Reality Technology in Real Estate Agents to Create a 360-Degree View of The Spaces and Grounds that are Being Promoted to their Potential Customers

Easy to Operate

Increasing Availability of Smartphones Along with Rising Penetration of Internet

Market Challenges

Slow Down in Economy, Because of COVID-19 Crises, there is Huge Downfall in Real Estate Sector

Market Restraints:

High Availability of Free Virtual Tour Software

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Virtual Tour Software Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Global Virtual Tour Software market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Global Virtual Tour Software Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Global Virtual Tour Software

Chapter 4: Presenting the Global Virtual Tour Software Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Global Virtual Tour Software market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Global Virtual Tour Software Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involve the industry experts from the Global Virtual Tour Software Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weightage.

