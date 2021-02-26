Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market 2020 Analysis, Size, Share, Facts and Figures with Products Overview, Services and Forecast 2027

We provide detailed product mapping and investigation of various market scenarios. Our expert analysts provide a thorough analysis and breakdown of the market presence of key market leaders. We strive to stay updated with the recent developments and follow the latest company news related to the industry players operating in the global Advanced Metering Infrastructure market. This helps us to comprehensively analysis the individual standing of the companies as well as the competitive landscape. Our vendor landscape analysis offers a complete study to help you gain the upper hand in the competition.

Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market is presumed to reach a market value of USD 24.68 Billion by 2027, according to the latest report published by Emergen Research. The major factors prompting the market growth are the augmented requirement for energy worldwide and the escalating demand for smart grid and smart city infrastructure.

The significant factors bolstering market growth are rapid urbanization, augmenting industrialization, and the surging population growth. The escalating demand for smart grid and smart cities’ projects are anticipated to add traction to the growth of the Advanced Metering Infrastructure market.

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/163

Competitive Outlook:

This section of the report performs a thorough investigation into the intensely competitive landscape of the global Advanced Metering Infrastructure market, highlighting the leading manufacturers, strategic initiatives adopted by them, the existing growth prospects, market positions, and market shares held by each participant.

Some of the prominent players operating in the market are IBM Corporation, General Electric, Schneider Electric SE, Elster Group Gmbh, Cisco Systems, Inc., Siemens AG, Itron, Inc., Eaton Corporation plc, Aclara Technologies LLC, and Landis+Gyr, among others.

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Smart Electric Meter

Smart Water Meter

Smart Gas Meter

Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Meter Deployment

System Integration

Program Management and Consulting

Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Meter Communication Infrastructure

Meter Data Analytics

Meter Data Management

Advanced Metering Infrastructure Security

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Residential

Industrial

Commercial

Shoot your queries at:@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/163

Key Highlights from the Report:

The system integration segment is forecast to command the market in terms of market share attributable to service reliability, vital data gathering, cost-effectiveness, augmented better control and analysis, and improved real-time monitoring.

North America is projected to register the fastest growth rate during the projected timeline on account of the increased incorporation of the IoT-based devices in numerous end-use applications such as gas, electricity, and water, majorly in Canada and the United States.

In 2018, Landis+Gyr and Pacific Equity Partners announced the acquisition of Acumen from Origin Energy Limited, the largest energy supplier of Australia. The acquisition formed a new company that was poised to deploy a large number of the 8 million smart meters across Western and South Australia.

Key Objectives of the Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market Report:

An all-inclusive analysis and forecast estimation of the market have been included in this report.

The report offers valuable insights into the major drivers, limitations, opportunities, and challenges faced by the global Advanced Metering Infrastructure market and its leading players.

The report sheds light on the prominent market contenders, as well as their business strategies and long-term expansion plans.

To Visit Full Report & Table of Contents Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/advanced-metering-infrastructure-market

Key Geographies Profiled in the Report:

North America(the U.S., Mexico, and Canada)

Asia Pacific(China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Europe(the U.K., France, Germany, and Rest of Europe)

Latin America(Brazil and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa(GCC Countries and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Thank you for reading our report. To know more about the report or for any queries regarding the customization of the report, please connect with us. We will make sure our team provides the necessary assistance and designs your report according to your requirements.

Explore More Trending Reports

Ambulatory EHR Market Size

HEALTHCARE CRM MARKET SHARE

Marble market Trends

Mice Model Market Growth

Construction Equipment Rental Market Analysis

Healthcare Business Intelligence Market Business Opportunities

Sports Guns Market Key Players

Industrial lubricants Market Demand

Mammography Workstations Market Competitive Landscape

Healthcare Cloud Computing Market Segments

Liquid Fertilizers Market Overview

Pet Food Packaging Industry

Adhesives & Sealants market Statistics

Biological Wastewater Treatment Market Development Strategy

Elder Care Services & Assistive Devices Market Future Growth

Electric vehicle charging stations Market Research Methodology

Fiberglass Market Drivers

Food Certification Market Manufacturers

Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market Revenue