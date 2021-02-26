All news

AI in Oil & Gas Market 2021: Global Trends, Business Overview, Challenges, Opportunities Analysis and Forecast to 2027

Credible Markets
Global AI in Oil & Gas Market

The recent report on Global AI in Oil & Gas Market Report 2021 by Key Players, Types, Applications, Countries, Market Size, Forecast to 2027” offered by Credible Markets, comprises a comprehensive investigation into the geographical landscape, industry size along with the revenue estimation of the business. Additionally, the report also highlights the challenges impeding market growth and expansion strategies employed by leading companies in the “Global AI in Oil & Gas Market”.

An exhaustive competition analysis that covers insightful data on industry leaders is intended to help potential market entrants and existing players in competition with the right direction to arrive at their decisions. Market structure analysis discusses in detail Global AI in Oil & Gas companies with their profiles, revenue shares in the market, comprehensive portfolio of their offerings, networking and distribution strategies, regional market footprints, and much more.

Key players in the global AI in Oil & Gas market covered in Chapter 13:

Microsoft
Sentient technologies
IBM
Cisco
Intel
Google
FuGenX Technologies
Accenture
Hortonworks
General Vision
Oracle
Royal Dutch Shell
Numenta
Inbenta
Infosys

In Chapter 6, on the basis of types, the AI in Oil & Gas market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Hardware
Software
Services

In Chapter 7, on the basis of applications, the AI in Oil & Gas market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Predictive Maintenance
Production Planning
Field Service
Material Movement
Quality Control

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

  • North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)
  • Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Others)
  • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Others)
  • The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Others)
  • South America (Brazil, Others)

Some Points from Table of Content

2021-2027 Global AI in Oil & Gas Market Report – Production and Consumption Professional Analysis

Chapter 1 Global AI in Oil & Gas Market – Research Scope

1.1 Study Goals

1.2 Market Definition and Scope

1.3 Key Market Segments

1.4 Study and Forecasting Years

Chapter 2 Global AI in Oil & Gas Markets – Research Methodology

2.1 Methodology

2.2 Research Data Source

2.2.1 Secondary Data

2.2.2 Primary Data

2.2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.2.4 Legal Disclaimer

Chapter 3 Global AI in Oil & Gas Market Forces

Chapter 4 Global AI in Oil & Gas Market – By Geography

4.1 Global AI in Oil & Gas Market Value and Market Share by Regions

4.1.1 Global AI in Oil & Gas Market Value ($) by Region (2015-2021)

4.1.2 Global AI in Oil & Gas Market Value Market Share by Regions (2015-2021)

4.2 Global AI in Oil & Gas Market Production and Market Share by Major Countries

4.2.1 Global AI in Oil & Gas Market Production by Major Countries (2015-2021)

4.2.2 Global AI in Oil & Gas Market Production Market Share by Major Countries (2015-2021)

4.3 Global AI in Oil & Gas Consumption and Market Share by Regions

4.3.1 Global AI in Oil & Gas Market Consumption by Regions (2015-2021)

4.3.2 Global AI in Oil & Gas Market Consumption Market Share by Regions (2015-2021)

Chapter 5 Global AI in Oil & Gas Market – By Trade Statistics

Chapter 6 Global AI in Oil & Gas Market – By Type

Chapter 7 Global AI in Oil & Gas Market – By Application

Chapter 8 North America Global AI in Oil & Gas Market

Chapter 9 Europe Global AI in Oil & Gas Market Analysis

Chapter 10 Asia-Pacific Global AI in Oil & Gas Market Analysis

Chapter 11 the Middle East and Africa Global AI in Oil & Gas Market Analysis

Chapter 12 South America Global AI in Oil & Gas Market Analysis

Chapter 13 Company Profiles

Chapter 14 Market Forecast – By Regions

Chapter 15 Market Forecast – By Type and Applications

15.1 Global AI in Oil & Gas Market Forecast by Types (2021-2027)

15.1.1 Global AI in Oil & Gas Market Forecast Production and Market Share by Types (2021-2027)

15.1.2 Global AI in Oil & Gas Market Forecast Value and Market Share by Types (2021-2027)

15.2 Global AI in Oil & Gas Market Forecast by Applications (2021-2027)

Key Questions Covered In the Report

  • What is the total market value of Global AI in Oil & Gas Market report?
  • What would be the forecast period in the market report?
  • What is the market value of Global AI in Oil & Gas Market in 2021?
  • What is the Key Industry Leader's opinion for the Global AI in Oil & Gas?
  • Which is the base year calculated in the Global AI in Oil & Gas Market Report?
  • What are the key trends in the Global AI in Oil & Gas Market Report?
  • What are the market values/growth % of emerging countries?
  • Which market holds the maximum market share of the Global AI in Oil & Gas Market?

Contact Us

Credible Markets Analytics

99 Wall Street 2124 New York, NY 10005

Contact No: +1(929)-450-2887

Email: [email protected]

 

