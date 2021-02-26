Ambulatory EHR (electronic health record) Market Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027

The ambulatory EHR (electronic health record) market is expected to be valued at USD 6.66 billion in 2027 from USD 4.48 billion in 2019, registering a CAGR of 5.4% through the forecast period, according to a recent report by Emergen Research. The global ambulatory EHR market revenue is expected to expand significantly during the forecast period because of the increasing need to reduce operational costs in the healthcare sector. Growing government efforts to incorporate EHR programmes in healthcare organisations are expected in the near future to support the growth of the global outpatient EHR sector. In addition, growing government initiatives to preserve and enhance patient health record platforms are expected to further boost the global ambulatory EHR market during the forecast period.

Scope of the Report:

With all the data gathered and analyzed using SWOT analysis, there was a clearer picture of the competitive landscape of the global ambulatory EHR market. Sources for the future market growth were uncovered and outlying competitive threats also surfaced. There was strategic direction eminent in the market and this shows in the key trends and developments studied. By getting market background and using current norms, policies, and trends of other leading markets for cross-references, market data was completed.

The report offers a panoramic view of the competitive landscape of the industry and a detailed analysis of the key players of the market based on their revenue, profit margins, financial standing, global market position, R&D activities, and product portfolio. It also covers their strategic endeavors such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, corporate and government deals, and product launches and brand promotions, among others

Key market participants include Modernizing Medicine, Inc., CureMD Healthcare Corporation, Epic Systems Corporation, McKesson Corporation, Greenway Health, LLC, Cerner Corporation, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Medical Information Technology, Incorporated, MTBC, Inc., Computer Programs, and Systems, Inc.

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Cloud-based

On-premises

Practice Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027) Solo Practices Large Practices Small-medium-sized Practices

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027) e-Prescribing Health Analytics Practice Management Referral Management Patient Management Decision Support Population Health Management

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027) Independent Centers Hospital-owned Ambulatory Centers Others

Regional Analysis of the ambulatory EHR Market Includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report offers a complete understanding of the ambulatory EHR market in key regions with respect to regional production and consumption patterns, import/export, supply and demand dynamics, trends, growth prospects, and the presence of prominent players in each region. Each of the mentioned regions is analyzed based on the comprehensive market data obtained from the major countries of each region to impart a clear understanding of the market.

The research provides answers to the following key questions:

What will be the growth rate and the market size of the ambulatory EHR industry for the forecast period 2020-2027?

What are the major driving forces expected to impact the development of the ambulatory EHR market across different regions?

Who are the major driving forces expected to decide the fate of the industry worldwide?

Who are the prominent market players making a mark in the ambulatory EHR market with their winning strategies?

Which industry trends are likely to shape the future of the industry during the forecast period 2020-2027?

What are the key barriers and threats believed to hinder the development of the industry?

What are the future opportunities in the ambulatory EHR market?

