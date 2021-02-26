Autoinjectors Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2027

The global autoinjectors market was valued at $ 1,509.0 million in 2019 and is expected to reach $ 5,732.6 million by 2027, with a CAGR of 18.1% during the forecast period.

An autoinjector is defined as a syringe with a spring-charged needle having a pre-charged dosage of drugs. The system triggers and administers a measured dosage of a drug when pressed into the body with a slicing motion. Autoinjectors are widely used for epinephrine self-administration (to prevent anaphylaxis); by migraine sufferers (for immediate pain relief); or for medical and emergency treatments. Auto-injectors provide multiple benefits such as decreasing needle-related phobia disorder, decreasing risks of needle stuck accidents, ensuring dosage quality continuity, and helping to increase effectiveness.

The autoinjector market is expected to register a substantial growth in the future, owing to rise in anaphylaxis cases. In addition, increase in R&D efforts by companies to develop simple, cost effective, and new technology based autoinjectors for treatment of chronic diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis and multiple sclerosis is expected to boost the market growth during the forecast period.

However, availability of alternative treatment options is anticipated to hamper the market growth during the forecast period. On the contrary, a fundamental shift from biologics to biosimilars , which are delivered through autoinjectors are anticipated to provide lower cost options to patients opting for prolonged treatment. These factors are expected to provide remunerative opportunities for the market players.

Depending on type, the market is categorized into disposable and reusable autoinjectors. The disposable autoinjectors segment dominated the global market in 2019, and is anticipated to continue this trend during the forecast period. The key factors such as rise in prevalence of anaphylaxis and rheumatoid arthritis and further increasing patient preference for autoinjectors drives the growth of this treatment segment.

On the basis of application, the market is categorized into rheumatoid arthritis, multiple sclerosis, anaphylaxis, and others. The anaphylaxis segment held a dominant position in the market, accounting for about 38.5% share of the global autoinjectors market in 2019.

By end user, the market is categorized into home care settings and hospitals & clinics. The home care settings segment held a dominant portion in the market, accounting for about 62.8% share of the global autoinjectors market in 2019.

North America accounted for the largest share in the global autoinjectors market. Asia-Pacific is expected to witness highest growth rate for throughout the forecast period. Rise in cases of anaphylaxis; rheumatoid arthritis; and other diseases such as anemia and migraine; and further increase in technological advancements by companies are anticipated to drive the overall market growth.

