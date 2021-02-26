Construction Sealants Market study provides Worldwide Overview and Forecast by 2020-2027

Construction Sealants Market Size To Be Worth USD 12.32 Billion by 2027 Market Trends –Increasing demand from emerging sectors in the Asia Pacific region

The prime objective of this study is to offer a detailed assessment of the Construction Sealants business based on type, sector as well as geography. The researchers analysing different elements associated with the business further offer extensive data regarding various factors such as opportunities, drivers, restraints and challenges influencing the growth rate of the Construction Sealants industry.

The construction sealants market has seen a rise in demand due to its increasing applications in residential buildings. The rising popularity and adoption of different cladding styles in residential buildings are propelling the need for construction sealants to airproof and weatherproof while making room for any movement or pressure buildings may be prone to after construction is completed.

Key participants include Asian Paints Ltd., BASF SE, Sika AG, Mapei SPA, 3M Company, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, The Dow Chemical Company, Bostik SA, Wacker Chemie AG, and HB Fuller, among others.

The escalating demand for green construction is also a key element fueling market demand. Construction sealants increase the energy-efficiency of buildings, thereby reducing environmental stress. Green building standards, for instance, LEED, are vital in boosting the market growth.

Emergen Research has segmented the Global Construction Sealants Market based on resin type, usage, product type, application, end-user, and region:

Resin Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Polysulfide Plastisol Silicone Emulsion Polyurethane Others

Usage Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Cable Management Bonding Insulation Protection Sound Proofing

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Reactive Solvent-Based Water-Based Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Sanitary & Kitchen Glazing Flooring & Joining Others

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Residential Industrial Commercial



Construction Sealants Market Service Insights

In September 2019, Sika signed an agreement to acquire Crevo-Hengxin, a producer of silicone adhesives and sealants for construction and industrial applications.

Polysulphide sealants are used widely in commercial construction to offer resistance against wet and cold conditions due to their impermeability.

Reactive sealants provide improved elasticity that is beneficial for constructions that undergo expansion and shrinkage. On the other hand, solvent-based sealants are less elastic and are susceptible to premature breakage.

In flooring, construction sealants offer a smoother surface, thereby making the floor easier to clean. Moreover, sealants prevent alkali and lime leachate from the concrete, which leaves stain marks on the surface, increasing the visual appeal.

In 2019, Europe contributed to the second-largest market share, with the growth of the regional construction industry and improved purchasing power of consumers.

The research provides answers to the following key questions:

What will be the growth rate and the market size of the Construction Sealants industry for the forecast period 2020-2027?

What are the major driving forces expected to impact the development of the Construction Sealants market across different regions?

Who are the major driving forces expected to decide the fate of the industry worldwide?

Who are the prominent market players making a mark in the Construction Sealants market with their winning strategies?

Which industry trends are likely to shape the future of the industry during the forecast period 2020-2027?

What are the key barriers and threats believed to hinder the development of the industry?

What are the future opportunities in the Construction Sealants market?

