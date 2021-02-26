elder care services & assistive devices Market Size, Future Trends, Segmentation, Gross Margin, Opportunity Assessment

The rising number of elderly population across the globe is driving the growth of the elder care services & assistive devices market.
The elder care services & assistive devices report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the elder care services & assistive devices market.
The global elder care services & assistive devices market is expected to reach a valuation of USD 1,020 Billion by 2027, according to a study published by Emergen Research. The market is estimated to gain momentum due to the increasing elderly population across the globe, which is encouraging demand for improved healthcare services. Additionally, the population of people in the age group 65 years and more is estimated to grow up to 1.5 billion by 2050 from 524 million in 2010. This increase in the geriatric population globally, especially in developing countries, is encouraging the adoption of advanced healthcare in order to improve their life expectancy.
Key participants in the elder care services & assistive devices market include Ai Squared, Invacare Corporation, Siemens Healthineers, Cochlear Limited, Sonova Holding AG, Brookdale Senior Living, Genesis HealthCare, Extendicare Inc., GN Resound Group, and Pride Mobility Products Corporation.
Scope of the Report:
The study finds that how on certain account threats and challenges can act as a roadblock for the business. A thorough evaluation of the elder care services & assistive devices market in the light of macro-environment such as social, political, economical as well as technological environment add granularity to the overall research. In addition, the study produces real-time data on vital aspects including sales, profits, gross margin and growth prospects to show how going forward the business will witness a substantial upswing.
- Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)
- Services
- Home Healthcare
- Adult Day Services
- Institutional Care
- Assisted Devices
- Mobile Assistance Devices
- Wheelchairs
- Mobility Scooters
- Others
- Living Aids
- Hearing Aids
- Vision & Speech Aids
- Assistive Furniture
- Assistive Beds
- Door Openers
- Riser Reclining Chairs
- Others
- Bathroom Safety Equipment
- Shower Rooms
- Commode Chairs
- Ostomy Devices
- Bars, Grips & Rails
- Others
- Mobile Assistance Devices
- Services
- End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)
- Hospitals
- Homecare Settings
- Nursing Homes
- Rehabilitation Centers
- Others
The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the current growth opportunities for various regions of the elder care services & assistive devices market. It gauges the revenue shares of these regions over the forecast timeline. Furthermore, the report analyzes the year-on-year growth rate of these regions over the forecast duration. The leading geographic regions encompassed in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.
The report considers the following timeline for market estimation:
- Historical Years: 2017-2018
- Base Year: 2019
- Estimated Year: 2020
- Forecast Years: 2020-2027
