Electric Commercial Vehicle Market Research Report, Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Top Key Players, Applications, Types, Product and Industry Analysis 2027

The global Electric Commercial Vehicle Market is forecasted to be worth USD 339.78 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The current developments in the technology of electric vehicles have provided an opportunity for its growth to revolutionize the commercial transportation sector. The electric commercial vehicles are projected to approach cost-competitiveness with conventional vehicles, owing to the reduction in battery costs and increased production volumes during the forecast years.

The demand for these commercial cars has surged, and it is anticipated to soon overtake the ICE vehicle. Governments all over the world are investing heavily in the electric vehicle charging infrastructure to provide lucrative opportunities for the OEMs to expand their business as well as revenue. However, the growing cost required in the initial overhaul, investment, and maintenance is hampering the electric commercial vehicle market’s development.

Key Highlights From The Report

There is a growing demand for Electric Vehicle Battery systems and emission control systems due to the growing concern regarding the increasing pollution levels and the adverse effects of climate change. Hybrid systems of standard motors and Electric Vehicle Batteries are used by most hybrid vehicles.

Battery electric vehicles (BEV) store electricity onboard with high-capacity battery packs. BEVs do not release any harmful emissions caused by traditional gasoline-powered vehicles. Battery Electric Vehicles are charged by electricity from an external source.

The government is focusing on introducing an electric vehicle for public transportation. Several cities are running a fleet of electric buses to reduce the pollution level, and these vehicles also provide tremor free transportation, which improves customer satisfaction.

North America accounted for a significant market share of the Electric Commercial Vehicle Market in 2019. The market is projected to see substantial growth owing to its huge implementation in various areas verticals, especially in the North American region.

Key participants include Yutong, BYD, VDL Groep, Proterra, AB Volvo, NFI Group, Daimler AG, King Long, Ebusco B.V., and Ankai, among others.

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Electric Motor

Electric Vehicle Battery

Hydrogen Fuel Cell

Propulsion Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

BEV

PHEV

FCEV

Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Electric Bus

Electric Truck (Medium and Heavy Duty Trucks)

Electric Pick-up Truck

Electric Van

Battery Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP)

Lithium-nickel-manganese-cobalt oxide (NMC)

Others

Range Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

less than 150 Miles

150-300 Miles

Above 300 Miles

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Last-Mile Delivery

Distribution Service

Field Service

Refuse Service

Long Haul Transportation

Regional scope- North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA

Key questions answered in the report

What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?

Which segment is currently leading the market?

In which region will the market find its highest growth?

Which players will take the lead in the market?

What are the key drivers and restraints of the market’s growth?

Research Methodology

Data triangulation and market breakdown

Research assumptions Research data including primary and secondary data

Primary data includes breakdown of primaries and key industry insights

Secondary data includes key data from secondary sources

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Continued…