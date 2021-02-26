Electric Valve Market Discovered in Latest Report and Forecast by 2027|VETEC Ventiltechnik GmbH, Agromatic Regelungstechnik GmbH, AIRTEC Pneumatic

Los Angeles, United State, February 2021, – – QY Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on the global Electric Valve market, covering growth prospects, market development potential, profitability, supply and demand, and other important subjects. The report presented here comes out as a highly reliable source of information and data on the global Electric Valve market. The researchers and analysts who have prepared the report used an advanced research methodology and authentic primary and secondary sources of market information and data. Readers are provided with clear understanding on the current and future situations of the global Electric Valve market based on revenue, volume, production, trends, technology, innovation, and other critical factors.

Major Key Manufacturers of Electric Valve Market are: VETEC Ventiltechnik GmbH, Agromatic Regelungstechnik GmbH, AIRTEC Pneumatic, Asahi/America, Avcon Controls PV, BERMAD EUROPE, CJS ROU, Clorius Controls, DANFOSS Refrigeration & Air Conditioning, EFFEBI, Fischer Mess- und Regeltechnik

The report offers an in-depth assessment of key market dynamics, the competitive landscape, segments, and regions in order to help readers to become better familiar with the global Electric Valve market. It particularly sheds light on market fluctuations, pricing structure, uncertainties, potential risks, and growth prospects to help players to plan effective strategies for gaining successful in the global Electric Valve market. Importantly, it allows players to gain deep insights into the business development and market growth of leading companies operating in the global Electric Valve market. Players will also be able to know about future market challenges, distribution scenarios, product pricing changes, and other related factors beforehand.

Global Electric Valve Market by Type Segments:

Electric Ball Valve, Electric Butterfly Valve

Global Electric Valve Market by Application Segments:

, Bottled System, Beer Brewing Industry, Food Industry, Cement Industry, Medical Equipment, Other

Table of Contents

1 Electric Valve Market Overview

1.1 Electric Valve Product Scope

1.2 Electric Valve Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Electric Valve Sales by Type (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.2.2 Electric Ball Valve

1.2.3 Electric Butterfly Valve

1.3 Electric Valve Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Electric Valve Sales Comparison by Application (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.3.2 Bottled System

1.3.3 Beer Brewing Industry

1.3.4 Food Industry

1.3.5 Cement Industry

1.3.6 Medical Equipment

1.3.7 Other

1.4 Electric Valve Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.1 Global Electric Valve Market Size in Value Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Electric Valve Market Size in Volume Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Electric Valve Price Trends (2016-2027) 2 Electric Valve Estimates and Forecasts by Region

2.1 Global Electric Valve Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Electric Valve Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.1 Global Electric Valve Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Electric Valve Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Electric Valve Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.1 Global Electric Valve Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.2 Global Electric Valve Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 North America Electric Valve Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.2 Europe Electric Valve Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.3 China Electric Valve Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.4 Japan Electric Valve Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia Electric Valve Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.6 India Electric Valve Estimates and Projections (2016-2027) 3 Global Electric Valve Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Electric Valve Players by Sales (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Electric Valve Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Electric Valve Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Electric Valve as of 2020)

3.4 Global Electric Valve Average Price by Company (2016-2021)

3.5 Manufacturers Electric Valve Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Global Electric Valve Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Electric Valve Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Electric Valve Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Electric Valve Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Global Electric Valve Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Electric Valve Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Electric Valve Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Electric Valve Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Global Electric Valve Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 5 Global Electric Valve Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Electric Valve Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Electric Valve Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Electric Valve Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Global Electric Valve Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Electric Valve Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Electric Valve Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Electric Valve Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Electric Valve Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America Electric Valve Market Facts & Figures

6.1 North America Electric Valve Sales by Company

6.1.1 North America Electric Valve Sales by Company (2016-2021)

6.1.2 North America Electric Valve Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

6.2 North America Electric Valve Sales Breakdown by Type

6.2.1 North America Electric Valve Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Electric Valve Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

6.3 North America Electric Valve Sales Breakdown by Application

6.3.1 North America Electric Valve Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Electric Valve Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 7 Europe Electric Valve Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe Electric Valve Sales by Company

7.1.1 Europe Electric Valve Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Europe Electric Valve Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 Europe Electric Valve Sales Breakdown by Type

7.2.1 Europe Electric Valve Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Electric Valve Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

7.3 Europe Electric Valve Sales Breakdown by Application

7.3.1 Europe 127 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe 127 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 8 China Electric Valve Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China Electric Valve Sales by Company

8.1.1 China Electric Valve Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 China Electric Valve Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 China Electric Valve Sales Breakdown by Type

8.2.1 China Electric Valve Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 China Electric Valve Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

8.3 China Electric Valve Sales Breakdown by Application

8.3.1 China 155 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 China 155 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 9 Japan Electric Valve Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan Electric Valve Sales by Company

9.1.1 Japan Electric Valve Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Japan Electric Valve Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Japan Electric Valve Sales Breakdown by Type

9.2.1 Japan Electric Valve Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Japan Electric Valve Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

9.3 Japan Electric Valve Sales Breakdown by Application

9.3.1 Japan Feb. Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Japan Feb. Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 10 Southeast Asia Electric Valve Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia Electric Valve Sales by Company

10.1.1 Southeast Asia Electric Valve Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Southeast Asia Electric Valve Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Southeast Asia Electric Valve Sales Breakdown by Type

10.2.1 Southeast Asia Electric Valve Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Southeast Asia Electric Valve Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

10.3 Southeast Asia Electric Valve Sales Breakdown by Application

10.3.1 Southeast Asia K Units Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Southeast Asia K Units Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 11 India Electric Valve Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India Electric Valve Sales by Company

11.1.1 India Electric Valve Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 India Electric Valve Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 India Electric Valve Sales Breakdown by Type

11.2.1 India Electric Valve Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

11.2.2 India Electric Valve Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

11.3 India Electric Valve Sales Breakdown by Application

11.3.1 India Electric Valve Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

11.3.2 India Electric Valve Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Electric Valve Business

12.1 VETEC Ventiltechnik GmbH

12.1.1 VETEC Ventiltechnik GmbH Corporation Information

12.1.2 VETEC Ventiltechnik GmbH Business Overview

12.1.3 VETEC Ventiltechnik GmbH Electric Valve Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 VETEC Ventiltechnik GmbH Electric Valve Products Offered

12.1.5 VETEC Ventiltechnik GmbH Recent Development

12.2 Agromatic Regelungstechnik GmbH

12.2.1 Agromatic Regelungstechnik GmbH Corporation Information

12.2.2 Agromatic Regelungstechnik GmbH Business Overview

12.2.3 Agromatic Regelungstechnik GmbH Electric Valve Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Agromatic Regelungstechnik GmbH Electric Valve Products Offered

12.2.5 Agromatic Regelungstechnik GmbH Recent Development

12.3 AIRTEC Pneumatic

12.3.1 AIRTEC Pneumatic Corporation Information

12.3.2 AIRTEC Pneumatic Business Overview

12.3.3 AIRTEC Pneumatic Electric Valve Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 AIRTEC Pneumatic Electric Valve Products Offered

12.3.5 AIRTEC Pneumatic Recent Development

12.4 Asahi/America

12.4.1 Asahi/America Corporation Information

12.4.2 Asahi/America Business Overview

12.4.3 Asahi/America Electric Valve Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Asahi/America Electric Valve Products Offered

12.4.5 Asahi/America Recent Development

12.5 Avcon Controls PV

12.5.1 Avcon Controls PV Corporation Information

12.5.2 Avcon Controls PV Business Overview

12.5.3 Avcon Controls PV Electric Valve Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Avcon Controls PV Electric Valve Products Offered

12.5.5 Avcon Controls PV Recent Development

12.6 BERMAD EUROPE

12.6.1 BERMAD EUROPE Corporation Information

12.6.2 BERMAD EUROPE Business Overview

12.6.3 BERMAD EUROPE Electric Valve Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 BERMAD EUROPE Electric Valve Products Offered

12.6.5 BERMAD EUROPE Recent Development

12.7 CJS ROU

12.7.1 CJS ROU Corporation Information

12.7.2 CJS ROU Business Overview

12.7.3 CJS ROU Electric Valve Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 CJS ROU Electric Valve Products Offered

12.7.5 CJS ROU Recent Development

12.8 Clorius Controls

12.8.1 Clorius Controls Corporation Information

12.8.2 Clorius Controls Business Overview

12.8.3 Clorius Controls Electric Valve Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Clorius Controls Electric Valve Products Offered

12.8.5 Clorius Controls Recent Development

12.9 DANFOSS Refrigeration & Air Conditioning

12.9.1 DANFOSS Refrigeration & Air Conditioning Corporation Information

12.9.2 DANFOSS Refrigeration & Air Conditioning Business Overview

12.9.3 DANFOSS Refrigeration & Air Conditioning Electric Valve Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 DANFOSS Refrigeration & Air Conditioning Electric Valve Products Offered

12.9.5 DANFOSS Refrigeration & Air Conditioning Recent Development

12.10 EFFEBI

12.10.1 EFFEBI Corporation Information

12.10.2 EFFEBI Business Overview

12.10.3 EFFEBI Electric Valve Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 EFFEBI Electric Valve Products Offered

12.10.5 EFFEBI Recent Development

12.11 Fischer Mess- und Regeltechnik

12.11.1 Fischer Mess- und Regeltechnik Corporation Information

12.11.2 Fischer Mess- und Regeltechnik Business Overview

12.11.3 Fischer Mess- und Regeltechnik Electric Valve Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Fischer Mess- und Regeltechnik Electric Valve Products Offered

12.11.5 Fischer Mess- und Regeltechnik Recent Development 13 Electric Valve Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 Electric Valve Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Electric Valve

13.4 Electric Valve Industrial Chain Analysis 14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 Electric Valve Distributors List

14.3 Electric Valve Customers 15 Market Dynamics

15.1 Electric Valve Market Trends

15.2 Electric Valve Drivers

15.3 Electric Valve Market Challenges

15.4 Electric Valve Market Restraints 16 Research Findings and Conclusion 17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

Why to Buy this Report?

Exhaustive analysis of business strategies of top players in the global Electric Valve market, the value chain, raw materials, and industry variables

Easy to understand, to-the-point data, statistics, and information on the global Electric Valve market, its segments, and sub-segments

Deep research on distribution channels and the distribution chain including retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, dealers, suppliers, and consumers

Thorough evaluation of key regional Electric Valve markets based on CAGR, supply and demand, macroeconomic patterns, customer purchasing patterns, and several other factors

Accurate and comprehensive study of the global Electric Valve market with the help of SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, and opportunity assessment

The report is a perfect example of a detailed and meticulously prepared research study on the global Electric Valve market. It can be customized as per the requirements of the client. It not only caters to market players but also stakeholders and key decision makers looking for extensive research and analysis on the global Electric Valve market.

