Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market | Global Industry Analysis by Trends, Size, Share, Company Overview, Growth and Forecast by 2027

The global electric vehicle charging stations market is expected to be valued at USD 49.53 Billion in 2027 from USD 3.64 Billion in 2019, registering a CAGR of 38.5% through the forecast period. The global market growth is mainly attributed to the rising government investments in electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, boom in production and sales of electric and hybrid vehicles, technological advancements in EV charging equipment, and the reduced prices of lithium-ion batteries.

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the current growth opportunities for various regions of the electric vehicle charging stations market. It gauges the revenue shares of these regions over the forecast timeline. Furthermore, the report analyzes the year-on-year growth rate of these regions over the forecast duration.

Competitive Outlook:

The latest research report is inclusive of a precise summary of the intensely competitive landscape of the global electric vehicle charging stations market. It offers a systematic presentation of the company profiles of the leading market players. This section of the report analyzes the effective initiatives undertaken by these players for business expansion in the long run. In addition, this section highlights the key developments and financial positions of these companies to explain the overall market scenario. The company profiles of the established and new players have been assessed using certain effective analytical tools, such as Porter’s Five Forces analysis and SWOT analysis.

Leading market competitors include Tesla Inc., Chargepoint, Inc., ABB Ltd., Electrify America LLC., EVGO Services LLC, OPConnect, Inc., SemaConnect Network, BP Chargemaster, EV Connect, and Greenlots.

Furthermore, the continual development of fast-charging stations for EVs, escalating demand for portable EV chargers, deepening focus on green energy resources, and the emergence of Smartcar API and advanced EV charging networks have further propelled the global market growth. However, rising overhaul costs, the high initial investments in installation, and high maintenance expenses are the significant factors that could potentially limit the global market growth.

For the purpose of this study, Emergen Research has segmented the global electric vehicle charging stations market based on charging infrastructure type, charging level, vehicle type, installation type, application, and region:

By Charging Infrastructure Type (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

CCS (Combined Charging System)

Type-2

CHADEMO

Tesla Supercharger

Normal Charging

By Charging Level (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Level 1 (120 V)

Level 2 (208 V-240 V)

Level 3 (Up to 600 V)

By Vehicle Type (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Electric Bikes

EV Passenger Cars

Plug-in Hybrid PHEV

Heavy Delivery Vans

Others

By Installation Type (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Fixed Chargers

Portable Chargers

By Application (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Public

Private

The report considers the following timeline for market estimation:

Historical Years: 2017-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Years: 2020-2027

Research Methodology – Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market

The research methodology adopted by analysts for compiling the report on the global electric vehicle charging stations market is based on detailed primary as well as secondary research. With the help of in-depth insights of the market-affiliated information that is obtained and legitimated by market-admissible resources, analysts have offered riveting observations and authentic forecasts for the global electric vehicle charging stations market.

During the primary research phase, analysts interviewed market stakeholders, investors, brand managers, vice presidents, and sales and marketing managers. Based on the data obtained through interviews of genuine resources, analysts have emphasized the changing scenario of the global electric vehicle charging stations market.

For secondary research, analysts scrutinized numerous annual report publications, white papers, market association publications, and company websites to obtain the necessary understanding of the global electric vehicle charging stations market.

