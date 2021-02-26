Electric Vehicles Fuel Cell Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2026 | Volkswagen, Meritor, Honda Motor

Stay up-to-date and exploit latest trends of Electric Vehicles Fuel Cell Market with latest edition released by AMA.

Global Electric Vehicles Fuel Cell Market Report from AMA Research highlights deep analysis on market characteristics, sizing, estimates and growth by segmentation, regional breakdowns & country along with competitive landscape, players market shares, and strategies that are key in the market.

Major Players in This Report Include,

Toyota Motor Corporation (Japan), Honda Motor Co. Ltd (Japan), Hyundai Motor Group (South Korea), Volkswagen (Germany), SAIC Motor Corporation Limited (China), Nuvera Fuel Cells LLC. (United States), Ballard Power Systems (Canada), Meritor Inc. (United States)

Fuel cell electric vehicles use hydrogen gas to power an electric motor instead of a battery. Increasing government initiative towards controlling vehicular pollution propelling market growth. For instance, according to the Department of Energy in the United States around 500,000 fuel cell cars are expected to be on road by 2030. In addition, increasing greenhouse gases and higher carbon emissions from conventionally fueled vehicles driving the demand for alternatives such as electric vehicles expected to drive market growth.

Market Drivers

Rise in Environmental Concern

Government Initiatives For To Adoption of Zero-Emission Vehicles

Market Trend

Technological Advancements in Fuel Cell towards Reducing the Overall Vehicle Cost

Increasing Applications of High-Density Hydrogen Storage Systems in Transportation Industry

Restraints

High Investments Required For Establishing Hydrogen Fueling Stations

Challenges

Lack of Awareness in the Emerging Economies

The Electric Vehicles Fuel Cell market study is being classified by Type, Applications and major geographies with country level break-up that includes South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico).

Current Scenario Analysis for Decision Framework

Key Strategic Developments in Electric Vehicles Fuel Cell Market:

The research includes the key strategic activities such as Research & Development (R&D) initiatives, Merger & Acquisition (M&A) completed, agreements, new launches, collaborations, partnerships & (JV) Joint ventures, and regional growth of the key competitors operating in the market at global and regional scale to overcome current slowdown due to COVID-19.

Key Market Features in Global Electric Vehicles Fuel Cell Market

The report highlights Electric Vehicles Fuel Cell market features, including revenue size, weighted average regional price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross margins, consumption, import & export, demand & supply, cost bench-marking in Electric Vehicles Fuel Cell, market share and annualized growth rate (Y-o-Y) and Periodic CAGR.

Extracts from Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Electric Vehicles Fuel Cell Market Overview

Chapter 2: Global Electric Vehicles Fuel Cell Market Share and Market Overview

Chapter 3: Electric Vehicles Fuel Cell Market Manufacturers/Players Analysis

3.1 Market Concentration Rate

3.2 Competition Scenario: BCG Matrix [Relative Market Share v/s Revenue Growth Rate]

3.3 Heat Map Analysis

3.4 FPNV Positioning Matrix

3.5 Comparative Market Share Analysis by Players (2018-2019) Rank, [% Market Share, Market Revenue]

3.6 Company Profile – Business Distribution by Region, Interview Record, Business Profile, Product/Service Specification, Price, Revenue and Gross profit 2017-2019

3.7 Price Benchmarking (2017-2019)

Chapter 4: Global Electric Vehicles Fuel Cell Market Segmentation (Country Level Breakdown) (2014-2025)

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: United Kingdom, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Chapter 5: Global Electric Vehicles Fuel Cell Market Breakdown by Segments (by Type (Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cell (PEMFC), Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC), Molten Carbonate Fuel Cell (MCFC)), Vehicle (Heavy-Duty Vehicles, Agriculture, Buses, Port Vehicles/Container Handling, Automotive, Class 8/Long Haul), Distance (Short, Long))

5.1 Global Electric Vehicles Fuel Cell Market Segmentation (Product Type) Market Size 2014-2025

5.2 Different Electric Vehicles Fuel Cell Price Analysis by Product Type (2014-2025)

5.3 Global Electric Vehicles Fuel Cell Market Segmentation (Product Type) Analysis

5.4 Global Electric Vehicles Fuel Cell Market by Application/End users Market Size 2014-2025

5.5 Global Electric Vehicles Fuel Cell Market Segmentation (other segments) Analysis

Chapter 6: Methodology/Research Approach, Data Source, Disclaimer

