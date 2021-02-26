Global Aluminum Chlorhydrate Market worth $21.9 billion by 2025 – Exclusive Report by Researchmoz

The global Global Aluminum Chlorhydrate market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2020 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2020-2029. In this Global Aluminum Chlorhydrate Market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year: 2020 – 2029

The business intelligence study of the Global Aluminum Chlorhydrate market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Global Aluminum Chlorhydrate market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Global Aluminum Chlorhydrate market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global regions.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Kemira

Chemtrade

GEO

USALCO

Summit Chemical

Holland Company

Omega Chemicals

Chemkimia

Thatcher Group

Gulbrandsen Chemicals

ALTIVIA

Jiangyin Youhao Chemical

Wuxi Bisheng Water Treatment

FIRST

Breakdown Data by Type

Liquid Aluminum Chlorhydrate

Solid Aluminum Chlorhydrate

Aluminum Chlorhydrate

========================================= Breakdown Data by Application

Water Treatment

Pulp & Paper

Cosmetic

Others