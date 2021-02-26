Global Amine Market Would Grow Significant CAGR by 2025 | InForGrowth

Amine Market report analyses the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, and market demand and supply scenarios. The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global Amine market for 2021-2026.

The “Amine Market Report” further describes detailed information about tactics and strategies used by leading key companies in the Amine industry. It also gives an extensive study of different market segments and regions.

The Top players are

Eastman Chemical Company (Taminco)

Shandong IRO Amine Industry Co.

Ltd.

Nanjing Ertian Chemical Co.

Ltd.

BASF SE

Aditya Birla Chemicals Ltd.

Huntsman Corporation

Gabriel Performance Products

Tosoh Corporation

Changzhou Guxu Chemical Co.

Ltd.

Cardolite Corporation

KUKDO Chemical

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Shaoxing Xingxin New Materials Co.

Ltd

Dow Inc.

AkzoNobel

Jiangsu Yoke Technology Co.

Ltd.

Evonik Industries

Atul Limited. Market Segmentation:

By Product Type:

Alkyl Amines

Aromatic Amines On the basis of the end users/applications,

Dyes

Drugs

Gas Treatment