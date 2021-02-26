All news

GMO Testing Market Trends, Analysis, Demand and Global Industry Research Report, Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2021-2027

(United States, New York City)The Global GMO Testing Market Report offers extensive knowledge and information about the GMO Testing market pertaining to market size, market share, growth influencing factors, opportunities, and current and emerging trends. The report is formulated with the updated and latest information of the global GMO Testing market further validated and verified by the industry experts and professionals. The Global GMO Testing Market report contains historical, current, and forecast estimation of the revenue generation and profits for each segment and sub-segment of the GMO Testing market in each key region of the world. The report additionally sheds light on the emerging growth opportunities in the business sphere that are anticipated to bolster the growth of the market.

The latest report is the most recent study that offers 360° coverage of the GMO Testing industry that has been facing the brunt of the adverse economic impact of the COVID-19 outbreak since the beginning of this year.

Top Companies Profiled in this Report are:

SGS, Eurofins Scientific, Intertek Group plc, BIO-RAD, BUREAU VERITAS, IEH Laboratories & Consulting Group, MERIEUX NutriSciences, Microbac Laboratories, OMIC and Thermo Fisher Scientific

Segmentation Analysis

The report gives an extensive analysis of various segments of the market by studying the product range, applications, major regions, and leading companies in the industry. Additionally, the report also dedicates an individual section to give a detailed analysis of the manufacturing process, which includes information collected through both primary and secondary sources of data collection. The primary source of data collection contains interviews of industry experts who offer accurate insights into the future market scenario.

Trait (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

  • Stacked
  • Herbicide tolerance
  • Insect resistance

Crop Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

  • Corn
  • Soy
  • Rapeseed/Canola
  • Potato
  • Others

Processed Food Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

  • Bakery & confectionery
  • Meat products
  • Breakfast cereals & snacks
  • Food additives
  • Others

Technology (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

  • Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)
  • Immunoassay

GMO Testing market segmentation by geographical regions, the report has analysed the following regions-

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Parameters Details
Market Size Estimation Period 2020 – 2027
Base Year Considered 2019
Historical data 2015 – 2019
Forecast Period 2020 – 2027
Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million and CAGR from 2020 to 2027
Segments Covered Types, Applications, End-Users, Regions and more.
Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends
Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Customization scope 10 hrs of free customization and expert consultation
The GMO Testing Market Research/Analysis Report addresses the following questions:

What is the growth rate of the GMO Testing market? What is the anticipated market valuation of GMO Testing industry by 2027?

What are the key growth driving and restraining factors of the GMO Testing market?

Who are the prominent players operating in the GMO Testing market? What are the key strategies adopted by these companies?

What are the key opportunities and growth prospects of the GMO Testing industry over the forecast period?

Which region is expected to show significant growth in the coming years?

Get Insights into GMO Testing Market

Eric Lee

