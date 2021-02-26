Identity & Access Management Market Rapidly Growing Dynamics with Forecasts to 2027

Identity & Access Management market survey offers key information about the industry, helpful and important facts and figures, expert opinions, and the latest developments across the world. The report includes data on patterns and improvements, target business sectors and materials, limits and advancements. This market report is a valuable document for every market enthusiast, policymaker, investor, and market player. This report encompasses a chapter on the Global Identity & Access Management market and all its associated companies with their profiles, which gives valuable data pertaining to their outlook in terms of finances, product portfolios, investment plans, and marketing and business strategies.

Identity and Access Management (IAM) system in BFSI is a structure for business operations that promotes the governance of electronic documents. This structure involves technology that promotes identification and entry governance. IAM technology can be used to collect, activate, document and handle customer details and entry authorizations by technology. This guarantees that all people and facilities are correctly permitted, certified and audited. The IAM system used in BFSI, public sector and utilities, telecom and it, retail and cpg, manufacturing, healthcare, energy, education and life sciences. identity & access management market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 13.56% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. Global Identity and Access Management Market By Component (Provisioning, Directory Services, Single Sign-On, Advanced Authentication, Password Management, Audit, Compliance, and Governance), Organization Size (Small & Medium Enterprises (SMES), Large Enterprises), Deployment Type (Cloud, On-Premises), Vertical (BFSI, Telecom and IT, Retail and Cpg, Public Sector and Utilities, Energy, Education, Manufacturing, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Others), Geography(North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

What are the major market growth drivers?

Increase in compliance management perception is driving the growth of the market

Increased supply for mobility solutions is propelling the growth of the market

Enhanced security issues between organizations is boosting the growth of the market

Emerging cloud and software as a service (SaaS) implementation is contributing to the growth of the market

1) What all companies are currently profiled in the report?

Some are the key players taken under coverage for this study are Capgemini., Happiest Minds, HCL Technologies Limited, Infosys Limited, F5 Networks, Inc., Amazon Web Services, Inc., Hewlett-Packard Development Company, L.P., IBM Corporation, Microsoft, Oracle, Siemens, Dell, Broadcom., ForgeRock, Gemalto NV, Centrify Corporation., GlobalSign., Accenture., NTT Communications Corporation, Cognizant, among others.

2) What all regional segmentation covered? Can specific country of interest be added?

Currently, research report gives special attention and focus on following regions:

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific etc.

3) Can inclusion of additional Segmentation / Market breakdown is possible?

Global Identity & Access Management Market Segmentation:

By Component

Provisioning

Directory Services Storage Meta Directories Virtual Directories

Single Sign-On Enterprise Single Sign-On Web and Federated Single Sign-On

Advanced Authentication

Password Management Self Service Password Reset Password Management for Privileged Users

Audit, Compliance, and Governance

By Organization Size

Small & Medium Enterprises (SMES)

Large Enterprises

By Deployment Type

Cloud

On-Premises

By Vertical

BFSI

Telecom and IT

Retail and Cpg

Public Sector and Utilities

Energy

Education

Manufacturing

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Others

By Geography

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Identity & Access Management Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope Identity & Access Management market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of Identity & Access Management Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of Identity & Access Management

Chapter 4: Presenting Identity & Access Management Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2020-2027

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of Identity & Access Management market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

