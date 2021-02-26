Internet of Things (IoT) Managed Services Market 2020 Industry Trends, Growth, Analysis, Opportunities And Overview 2027

The research and analysis conducted in Internet of Things (IoT) Managed Services Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Internet of Things (IoT) Managed Services industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Internet of Things (IoT) Managed Services Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Global internet of things (IoT) managed services market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 29.90% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in the market value can be attributed due to regular cloud technological advancement and continuous wireless connectivity innovations.

IoT is a 24/7 network of interconnected objects among other things capable of collecting and exchanging information using integrated sensors and mobile devices. By mixing sensors, networks and applications that comes together to generate added intelligence, a linked device can become “smart.” IoT applications can be discovered today in a number of sectors, including manufacturing, healthcare, transportation & logistics, government, retail, and power & utility.

Market Drivers:

Regular advancements in cloud technologies, are driving the market growth

Surging demand from agriculture in smart farming, is helping the market to grow

Development of new applications and technological advancements in the field of wireless connectivity innovations, fosters the market growth

Increasing development of smart cities and increasing ICT spending across industries, driving the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

The MSPs are not capable of coping up with the complexities associated with IoT, that hampers the growth of the market

Lack of scalability and flexibility in the service offerings of MSPs in IoT Space, hinders the market growth

Segmentation: Global Internet of Things (IoT) Managed Services Market

By Service Type

Infrastructure Management Services

Security Management Services

Network Management Services

Data Management Services

Device Management Services

By Vertical

Smart Manufacturing

Smart Retail

IT and Telecom

Smart Transportation

Smart Energy and Utilities

Smart Buildings

Agriculture

Healthcare

BFSI

Government and Defense

Others

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia UAE Israel Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In July 2019, IBM has announced its multi-year strategic alliance with AT&T. IBM will provide infrastructure requirement for the applications of AT&T Business. The open source platform of Red Hat will be used by AT&T Business to handle workload and apps. The improvements will make it possible for AT&T Business to serve business clients better. This alliance will help moving AT&T business application to IBM cloud.

In April 2019, Larsen & Toubro Infotech and VJTI have announced their collaboration to develop multiple disruptive innovations resolving social issues. The LTI-VJTI tie-up, with the establishment of the IIoT laboratory seeks to increase awareness and create interest in using sophisticated and emerging technologies to solve social issues. This collaboration will provide a good platform for VJTI students.

Competitive Analysis

Global internet of things (IoT) managed services market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of internet of things (IoT) managed services market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global internet of things (IoT) managed services markets are Cisco Systems, Inc., Wipro Limited, Tech Mahindra Limited, Tata Consultancy Services Limited., Tieto, Virtusa Corporation, Infosys Limited, HARMAN International., HCL Technologies Limited, Cognizant, IBM Corporation, Accenture, Dell, Oracle, Google, Honeywell International Inc, Microsoft, Happiest Minds, Akzo Nobel N.V., Clariant, among others.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key Market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the Market Segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Major Highlights of Internet of Things (IoT) Managed Services market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Internet of Things (IoT) Managed Services market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Internet of Things (IoT) Managed Services market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Internet of Things (IoT) Managed Services market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

