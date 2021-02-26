Latest Agricultural lubricants Market by Type (Mineral Oil, Synthetic, and Bio-based), Application (Engines, Gears & Transmission, Hydraulics, Greasing, and Implements)

Get Free Sample Copy @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=1256182

The Agricultural Lubricants Market is projected to grow from US$ 2.9 Billion in 2020 to US$ 3.9 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2020 to 2025.

Top Companies profiled in the Agricultural lubricants Market:

Exxon Mobil Corporation (US)

Royal Dutch Shell Plc (Netherlands)

Chevron Corporation (US)

Total SA (France)

BP plc (UK)

FUCHS PETROLUB SE (Germany)

Phillips 66 (US)

Exol Lubricants Limited (UK)

Witham Oil & Paint Ltd (UK)

Rymax Lubricants (Netherlands)

Repsol SA (Spain)

Cougar Lubricants International Ltd (UK)

Schaeffer Manufacturing Co. (US)

Pennine Lubricants Limited (UK)

Frontier Performance Lubricants Inc. (US)

Unil Lubricants (Belgium)

Based on type, the mineral oil agricultural lubricants segment accounted for the largest share of the agricultural lubricants market in 2019. The mineral oil agricultural lubricants segment is projected to lead the market in terms of both, value and volume during the forecast period. The availability of mineral oil lubricants at lower prices, when compared to other lubricants, is driving the growth of mineral oil lubricants in the agricultural industry.

Based on application, the engines segment led the agricultural lubricants market in 2019 in terms of both, value and volume. Growing farm mechanization around the world is driving the demand for tractors, thereby propelling the consumption of agricultural lubricants as well. The engines of these farm tractors need to be well-lubricated in order to function properly.

List of Tables:

Table 1 Agricultural Lubricants Market

Table 2 Cereals, Total Production, By Country, 2014

Table 3 Agricultural Lubricants Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 4 Agricultural Lubricants Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Kt)

Table 5 Mineral Oil Agricultural Lubricants Market, By Region, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 6 Mineral Oil Agricultural Lubricants Market, By Region, 2018–2025 (Kt)

Table 7 Synthetic Agricultural Lubricants Market, By Region, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 8 Synthetic Agricultural Lubricants Market, By Region, 2018–2025 (Kt)

Table 9 Bio-Based Agricultural Lubricants Market, By Region, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 10 Bio-Based Agricultural Lubricants Market, By Region, 2018–2025 (Kt)

…..and More

