Latest Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) System Market by Type (2D AOI, 3D AOI), Technology (Inline AOI, Offline AOI)

The Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) System Market size is estimated to be valued at USD 753 Million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 1,583 Million by 2025; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.0% during the forecast period.

This Report Covers Leading Companies Associated in Worldwide Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) System Market:

  • Koh Young (South Korea)
  • Test Research Inc. (Taiwan)
  • Omron (Japan)
  • Viscom (Germany)
  • Saki (Japan)
  • Nordson (US)
  • Daiichi Jitsugyo (Germany)
  • KLA (US)
  • Camtek (Israel)
  • CyberOptics (US)
  • Goepel Electronic (Germany)
  • Mirtec (US)

 

Inline AOI systems offer a higher rate of PCB inspection, which is ideal for electronics manufacturing companies involved in high volume production. Hence, most large manufacturing companies install multiple inline AOI systems in their production lines to speed up the inspection process.

 

The consumer electronics segment is expected to hold the largest share of the overall automated optical inspection (AOI) system market during the forecast period. The miniaturization of electronic gadgets has further increased the complexity of internal circuits and components. To efficiently inspect complex PCBs of small and compact consumer electronic devices, manufacturers are increasingly using advanced AOI systems to offer high-quality products to customers.

 

