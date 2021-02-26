All news

Latest Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market by Handheld Scan Tools (Scanner, Code Reader, Digital Pressure Tester, TPMS Tool, Battery Analyzer)

The Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market is estimated to be USD 41.0 Billion in 2020 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period, to reach a market size of USD 52.9 Billion by 2025.

Top Companies Profiled in the Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market:

  • Delphi (UK)
  • Denso (Japan)
  • Continental (Germany)
  • Robert Bosch (Germany)
  • Snap-On (US)
  • Actia (France)
  • Softing (Germany)

The diagnostic equipment/hardware segment is estimated to be the largest segment, by value, of the automotive diagnostic scan tools market from 2020 to 2025. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the rise in the trend of integrating advanced features in vehicles and consumer preference for high-end cars. However, the diagnostic software segment is projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

 

The market for automotive diagnostic scan tools in passenger cars is expected to grow at a significant rate, particularly in the emerging economies of Asia Pacific. The growing economy, favorable financial environment, high disposable income, and increasing vehicle production are factors fostering the growth of the passenger car segment in Asia Pacific.

 

