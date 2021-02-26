All news

Latest Biosimilars Market by Product (Insulin, Interferon, Etanercept, Infliximab, Rituximab, Glucagon, Calcitonin), (Oncology, Chronic Disease, Blood Disorder, Autoimmune Disease)

Latest Biosimilars Market by Product (Insulin, Interferon, Etanercept, Infliximab, Rituximab, Glucagon, Calcitonin), (Oncology, Chronic Disease, Blood Disorder, Autoimmune Disease)

The Global Biosimilars Market size is projected to reach USD 35.7 Billion by 2025 from USD 11.8 Billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 24.7%.

Major Vendors Profiled in the Biosimilars Market:

  • Pfizer (US)
  • Sandoz (Germany)
  • Biocon (India)
  • Biogen (US)
  • Fresenius Kabi AG (Germany)
  • Boehringer Ingelheim (Germany)
  • Merck KgaA
  • Mylan (US)
  • Eli Lilly (US)
  • Teva Pharmaceutical (Israel)
  • Reddy’s Laboratories (India)
  • Amgen (US)
  • Celltrion (South Korea)
  • Samsung Biologics (South Korea)
  • Amega Biotech (Argentina)
  • mAbxience (Switzerland)
  • Probiomed (Mexico)
  • Apotex (Canada)
  • Chong Kun Dang (South Korea)
  • JCR Pharmaceuticals (Japan)
  • Gan & Lee Pharmaceuticals (China)
  • Gedeon Richter (Hungary)
  • Biocad (Russia)
  • Coherus Bioscience (US)
  • Stada Arzneimittel AG (Germany)

 

The biosimilars market by service is categorized into insulin, monoclonal antibodies, recombinant human growth hormone (rhGH), granulocyte colony-stimulating factor, interferon, erythropoietin, etanercept, follitropin, glucagon, calcitonin, and teriparatide and enoxaparin sodium. The monoclonal antibodies segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

 

Based on the treatment site, the biosimilars market is segmented into in-house manufacturing and contract manufacturing. The contract manufacturing segment is expected to remain the fastest-growing segment of the global market during the biosimilars period.

 

List of Tables:

Table 1 Status of Regulatory Pathway In North America

Table 2 Substitution Status In European Countries

Table 3 Status of Regulatory Pathway In Asia Pacific

Table 4 Status of Regulatory Pathway In Row Countries

Table 5 List of Key Biologics Under The Threat of Patent Expiry

Table 6 Major Collaborations In The Biosimilars Market (2017–2020)

Table 7 Biosimilars Market, By Product, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 8 Biosimilars Market For Monoclonal Antibodies, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 9 Biosimilars Market For Monoclonal Antibodies, By Region, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 10 Biosimilars Market For Infliximab, By Region, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

….and More

 

ganesh

