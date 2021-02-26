Latest Contactless Payment Market to Witness Huge Growth by Key Players: Gemalto, Infine on, Ingenico, Wirecard, Verifone, Giesecke+Devrient, IDEMIA

Get Free Sample PDF (including full TOC, Tables and Figures) @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=3070143

The Global Contactless Payment Market size is expected to grow from USD 10.3 Billion in 2020 to USD 18.0 Billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.7% during the forecast period.

Top Companies Profiled in the Contactless Payment Market:

Gemalto (Netherlands)

Infine on (Germany)

Ingenico (France)

Wirecard (Germany)

Verifone (US)

Giesecke+Devrient (Germany)

IDEMIA (France)

On Track Innovations (Israel)

Identiv (US)

CPI Card Group (US)

Bitel (South Korea)

Setomatic Systems (US)

Valitor (Iceland)

PAX Global Technology (China)

MYPINPAD (UK)

Mobeewave (UK)

Alcineo (South Africa)

Castles (Taiwan)

SumUp (UK)

PayCore (Istanbul)

POS is a point where customers make payments to retailers. The POS terminal is an electronic device used to process payment transactions at retail stores. These terminals have seen significant growth in the contactless payment market because of various benefits, such as ease of use, low deployment cost, and mobility.

The retail vertical is undergoing a major transformation. Retailers are modernizing their brick-and-mortar stores to provide improved services for customers and establish online stores to increase revenues. They are adopting innovative technologies, such as cloud computing, big data analytics, digital stores, and social networks, to increase their visibility and presence in the market.

