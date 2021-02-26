All news

Latest Contactless Payment Market to Witness Huge Growth by Key Players: Gemalto, Infine on, Ingenico, Wirecard, Verifone, Giesecke+Devrient, IDEMIA

The Global Contactless Payment Market size is expected to grow from USD 10.3 Billion in 2020 to USD 18.0 Billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.7% during the forecast period.

Top Companies Profiled in the Contactless Payment Market:

  • Gemalto (Netherlands)
  • Infine on (Germany)
  • Ingenico (France)
  • Wirecard (Germany)
  • Verifone (US)
  • Giesecke+Devrient (Germany)
  • IDEMIA (France)
  • On Track Innovations (Israel)
  • Identiv (US)
  • CPI Card Group (US)
  • Bitel (South Korea)
  • Setomatic Systems (US)
  • Valitor (Iceland)
  • PAX Global Technology (China)
  • MYPINPAD (UK)
  • Mobeewave (UK)
  • Alcineo (South Africa)
  • Castles (Taiwan)
  • SumUp (UK)
  • PayCore (Istanbul)

POS is a point where customers make payments to retailers. The POS terminal is an electronic device used to process payment transactions at retail stores. These terminals have seen significant growth in the contactless payment market because of various benefits, such as ease of use, low deployment cost, and mobility.

The retail vertical is undergoing a major transformation. Retailers are modernizing their brick-and-mortar stores to provide improved services for customers and establish online stores to increase revenues. They are adopting innovative technologies, such as cloud computing, big data analytics, digital stores, and social networks, to increase their visibility and presence in the market.

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives Of The Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.2.1 Inclusions And Exclusions

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Market Segmentation

1.4 Years Considered For The Study

1.5 Currency Considered

1.6 Stakeholders

 

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.3 Breakup Of Primary Profiles

2.2 Market Breakup And Data Triangulation

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.4 Market Forecast

2.5 Competitive Leadership Mapping Methodology

2.6 Assumptions For The Study

2.7 Limitations Of The Study

 

3 Executive Summary

 

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities In The Market

4.2 Global Contactless Payment Market, By Component And Region

4.3 Market, By Region

4.4 Market: Investment Scenario

 

5 Market Overview And Industry Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Contactless Payments Ensure Faster Transactions

5.2.1.2 Increased Customer Satisfaction And Improved Loyalty Programs

5.2.1.3 Enhanced Purchase Experience

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Risk Of Stolen Or Lost Contactless Cards

5.2.2.2 High Cost Of Deploying Contactless Payment Technologies

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Use Of Security Features Of Emerging Technologies, Such As Blockchain And 5g

5.2.3.2 Rising Demand For Mobile And Wearable Payment Devices

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Lack Of Consumer Awareness

5.2.4.2 Banking Laws And Payment Association Rules

5.3 Standards And Regulations

5.3.1 Iso/Iec 14443

5.3.1.1 Part 1

5.3.1.2 Part 2

5.3.1.3 Part 3

5.3.1.4 Part 4

5.3.2 Iso/Iec 15693

5.3.2.1 Part 1

5.3.2.2 Part 2

5.3.2.3 Part 3

5.3.3 Iso/Iec 18092

5.3.3.1 Read/Write

5.3.3.2 Peer-To-Peer

5.4 Use Cases

5.4.1 Use Case: Transport And Logistics

5.4.2 Use Case: Hospitality

5.4.3 Use Case: Transportation And Logistics

5.5 Impact Of Disruptive Technologies

5.5.1 Blockchain

5.5.2 5g

5.5.3 Augmented Reality

 

6 Contactless Payment Market, By Technology

…..And More

 

