Latest Energy Harvesting System Market by Technology (Light, Vibration, RF, Thermal)

The Energy Harvesting System Market is projected to grow from USD 485 million in 2020 to USD 775 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 9.8% from 2020 to 2025.

Top Companies Profiled in the Energy Harvesting System Market:

  • ABB
  • EnOcean
  • Convergence Wireless
  • Powercast Corporation
  • Linear Technologies
  • Texas Instruments
  • Honeywell
  • STMicroelectronics
  • Fujitsu
  • Cymbet

The light energy harvesting technology is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2020–2025. Photovoltaic cells are very efficient in generating energy for small electronic components. The power generated by solar energy harvesting technology is more than other energy sources such as vibration, thermal, and RF. Additionally, the light energy is available in abundance as compared to other sources, which is why it is easy to continuously generate energy.

Transducers can be used as a standalone device or can be accompanied by other components. Therefore, the market growth of transducers is higher than that of PMICs and secondary batteries. A transducer converts energy from sources such as light, radio waves, heat, vibration, kinetic, and pressure.

Competitive Landscape of Energy Harvesting System Market:

1 Introduction

2 Market Rank Analysis

3 Competitive Scenario

4 Competitive Leadership Mapping

4.1 Visionary Leaders

4.2 Dynamic Differentiators

4.3 Innovators

4.4 Emerging Companies

5 Strength Of Product Portfolio

6 Business Strategy Excellence

 

List of Tables:

Table 1 Government Initiatives

Table 2 History And Evolution Of Wireless Sensor Network

Table 3 Market For Energy Harvesting Systems With Wireless Sensor Networks, By Component, 2017–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 4 Market For Energy Harvesting System With Wireless Sensor Networks,  By Sensor Type, 2017–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 5 Energy Harvesting System Market, By Technology, 2017–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 6 Energy Harvesting System Market, By Technology,  2017–2025 (Thousand Units)

Table 7 Energy Harvesting System Market For Light Energy Harvesting Technology, By Application, 2017–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 8 Energy Harvesting System Market For Light Energy Harvesting Technology, By Region, 2017–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 9 Light Energy Harvesting Market For Building Automation Application,  By Region, 2017–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 10 Light Energy Harvesting Market For Consumer Electronics Application,  By Region, 2017–2025 (Usd

(Usd Million)

….and More

 

