Latest Energy Harvesting System Market by Technology (Light, Vibration, RF, Thermal)

The Energy Harvesting System Market is projected to grow from USD 485 million in 2020 to USD 775 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 9.8% from 2020 to 2025.

ABB

EnOcean

Convergence Wireless

Powercast Corporation

Linear Technologies

Texas Instruments

Honeywell

STMicroelectronics

Fujitsu

Cymbet

The light energy harvesting technology is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2020–2025. Photovoltaic cells are very efficient in generating energy for small electronic components. The power generated by solar energy harvesting technology is more than other energy sources such as vibration, thermal, and RF. Additionally, the light energy is available in abundance as compared to other sources, which is why it is easy to continuously generate energy.

Transducers can be used as a standalone device or can be accompanied by other components. Therefore, the market growth of transducers is higher than that of PMICs and secondary batteries. A transducer converts energy from sources such as light, radio waves, heat, vibration, kinetic, and pressure.

