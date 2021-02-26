Latest Food Encapsulation Market by Shell Material (Polysaccharides, Emulsifiers, Lipids, Proteins), Technology (Microencapsulation, Nanoencapsulation, Hybrid encapsulation)

Get Free Sample Study Papers @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=3074910

The Food Encapsulation Market is estimated to be valued at USD 9.9 Billion in 2020 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5%,recording a value of USD 14.1 Billion by 2025.

Major Vendors Profiled in the Food Encapsulation Market:

FrieslandCampina (Netherlands)

DSM (Netherlands)

Ingredion Incorporated (US)

Kerry Group (Ireland)

Cargill (US)

Lycored Group (Israel)

Balchem Corporation (US)

Firmenich Incorporated (Switzerland)

BASF SE (Germany)

International Flavors and Fragrances Inc. (US)

DuPont (US)

Symrise AG (Germany)

Sensient Technologies Corporation (US)

Aveka Group (US)

Advanced Bionutrition Corp (US)

Encapsys (US)

Tastetech Encapsulation Solutions (UK)

Sphera Encapsulation (Italy)

Clextral (France)

Vitasquare (Netherlands)

Probiotics help in maintaining vigorous levels of friendly microorganisms in the human intestine. Probiotic helps in preventing infection, slowing down the growth of harmful bacteria, prevention of imbalance in the digestive system, avoiding reduction of immunity and ineffective nutritional absorption.Owing to the numerous health benefits offered by prebiotics, they are being extensively used in the food industry in the functional food segment.

Ingredients such as vitamins, minerals, and probiotics are majorly applied in functional foods. Also, the adoption of encapsulation for vitamins has been the highest, according to industry experts, across the globe. According to industry experts, the adoption rate of food encapsulation has been as high as 40% in the functional food segment for its ingredients.

Competitive Landscape of Food Encapsulation Market:

Overview Competetive Leadership Mapping (Overall Market)

2.1. Visionary Leaders

2.2. Innovators

2.3. Dynamic Differentiators

2.4. Emerging Companies

Strength Of Product Portfolio Business Strategy Excellence Competitive Scenario

5.1. Expansions & Investments

5.2. New Product Launches

5.3. Acquisitions

5.4. Agreements, Collaborations, And Partnerships

