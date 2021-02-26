All news

Latest Gamification Market by Component (Solution and Services), Deployment (Cloud and On-premises), Organization Size (SMEs and Large Enterprises), Application, End-User

The Gamification Market size is projected to grow from USD 9.1 Billion in 2020 to USD 30.7 Billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 27.4% during the forecast period.

Top Companies Profiled in the Gamification Market:

  • Microsoft (US)
  • SAP (Germany)
  • BI WORLDWIDE (US)
  • Verint (US) Aon (UK)
  • Hoopla (US)
  • Centrical (US)
  • IO (UK)
  • MPS Interactive Systems (India)
  • Influitive (Canada)
  • LevelEleven (US)
  • Ambition (US)
  • Axonify Inc. (Canada)
  • Gamifier (Latin America)
  • IActionable (US)
  • Khoros (US)
  • Scrimmage (US)
  • Xoxoday (India)
  • Tango Card (US)
  • NIIT (US)

 

Based on vertical, the education segment of the gamification market is projected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. The education sector is becoming one of the fastest technology adopting industries and has shown wide adoption of gamification solutions in learning. This sector is implementing advanced technologies to provide better facilities in Learning Management System/Learning Content Management System (LMS/LCMS), Student Information System (SIS), test and assessment, collaboration, and eContent.

 

The rising usage of cloud for the deployment of gamification solutions has led to the increasing adoption of these solutions among Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs). The gamification solutions are high in cost and are involved in nature.

 

