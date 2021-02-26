Latest Industrial Radiography Market by Imaging Technique (Film-based Radiography, Digital Radiography), End User-Global Forecast to 2025

Get Free Sample Study Papers @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=431311

The Industrial Radiography Market is estimated to grow from USD 532 million in 2020 to USD 784 million by 2025; growing at a CAGR of 8.1%.

Top Key Players Profiled in the Industrial Radiography Market:

3DX-Ray LTD (U.K.)

Anritsu Corporation (Japan)

Bosello HT (Italy)

Perkin ElmerInc. (U.S.)

General Electric (U.S.)

FujiFilm Holdings Corporation

The market for the digital radiography technique is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Digital radiography is the latest development in industrial X-ray imaging, requires less time and effort, and the output is highly reliable; therefore, it is in greater demand in almost all the industries.Digital radiography offers many benefits over film-based technology such as saving of time, greater dynamic range, wider exposure latitude, post-processing capabilities, and image manipulation.

The automotive & transportation end user is expected to hold the majority of market share in 2025. The automotive sector is developing rapidly and is focusing more on high-value proposition along with cost reductions. Industrial radiography tools have become invaluable in these efforts as they provide manufacturers the ability to engineer products of higher quality with tighter tolerances, while also providing them a way to inspect the products during the production process.

Competitive Landscape of Industrial Radiography Market:

1 Introduction

2 Industrial radiography market rank analysis

3 Competitive leadership mapping

3.1 Visionary leaders

3.2 Dynamic differentiators

3.3 Innovators

3.4 Emerging companies

4 Competitive situation & trends

Reason to access this report:

Illustrative segmentation, analysis, and forecast for markets based on imaging technique, end user,and region have been conducted to give an overall view of the industrial radiography market.

A value chain analysis has been performed to provide an in-depth insight into the industrial radiography market.

Major drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenge spertaining to the industrial radiography market have been detailed in this report.

The report includes a detailed competitive landscape,along with key players, in-depth analysis, and revenues of key players.

