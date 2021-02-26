Latest Infusion Pump Software Market by Type (DERS, Interoperability, Clinical Workflow), Indication (General Infusion, Pain & Anesthesia Management, Insulin Infusion)

The Global Infusion Pumps Market is projected to reach USD 18.9 Billion by 2025 from USD 13.5 Billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period. This report spread across 146 pages, profiling 12 companies and supported with 69 tables and 41 figures are now available in this research.

Top Key Players profiled in the Infusion Pump Software Market:

Becton Dickinson and Company (US)

Braun Melsungen AG (Germany)

Baxter International Inc. (US)

Fresenius Kabi (Germany)

ICU Medical Inc. (US)

Medtronic plc (Ireland)

Moog Inc. (US)

Smiths Medical (US)

Terumo Corporation (Japan)

NIPRO Corporation (Japan)

Avanos Medical Inc. (US)

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. (US)

JMS Co. Ltd. (Japan)

Insulet Corporation (US)

Roche Diagnostics (Switzerland)

Zyno Medical (US)

Teleflex Inc. (US)

Mindray Medical International Limited (China)

Micrel Medical Devices SA (Greece)

Ypsomed Holding AG (Switzerland)

“In 2019, the chemotherapy/oncology segment accounted for the largest share of the market.”

On the basis of application, the chemotherapy/oncology segment accounted for the largest share of the infusion pumps market in 2019. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the growing incidence of cancer, increasing availability of ambulatory infusion pumps for chemotherapy, and the introduction of technologically advanced products in the market.

“In 2019, the hospitals’ segment accounted for the largest share of the market.”

On the basis of end users, the hospitals’ segment accounted for the largest share of the infusion pumps market in 2019. The large share of this segment is attributed to the strong financial capabilities of hospitals for purchasing high-priced infusion devices, the large patient pool treated at hospitals, and the availability of trained professionals to operate infusion pumps.

“APAC is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.”

The APAC market is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Factors such as the rising geriatric population, growing incidence of chronic diseases, increased accessibility to advanced healthcare facilities, rising healthcare spending, rapidly improving health insurance sector, growing demand for advanced technologies, and the expansion of private-sector hospitals to rural areas is fueling the demand for infusion pumps in the APAC region.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type: Tier 1–40%, Tier 2–35%, and Tier 3–25%

By Designation: C-level–25%, Director Level–55%, and Others–20%

By Region: North America–40%, Europe–25%, Asia Pacific–20%,Latin America–10%, Middle East & Africa–5%

Competitive Landscape of Infusion Pump Software Market:

1.Overview

1.1 Market Ranking of Players, 2018

2 Competitive Leadership Mapping

2.1 Visionary Leaders

2.2 Innovators

2.3 Dynamic Differentiators

2.4 Emerging Companies

3 Competitive Scenario

3.1 Product Launches

3.2 Expansions

3.3 Partnerships, Agreements, and Collaborations

3.4 Acquisitions

Report Coverage:

The report analyzes the various infusion pump devices and their adoption patterns. It aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of the infusion pumps market for different segments such as product, application,end user,and region.