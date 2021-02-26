All news

Latest Personalized Nutrition Market by Product Type (Active measurement, Standard measurement)

The Global Personalized Nutrition Market size is projected to grow from US$ 8.2 Billion in 2020 to US$ 16.4 Billion by 2025, recording a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.0% during the forecast period. This report spread across 157 pages, profiling 25 companies and supported with 69 tables and 39 figures are now available in this research.

Top Companies Profiled in the Personalized Nutrition Market:

  • Amway (US)
  • BASF (Germany)
  • DSM (Netherlands)
  • DNA fit (UK)
  • Wellness Coaches (US)
  • Care/of (US)
  • DNAlysis (South Africa)
  • Zipongo (US)
  • Nutrigenomix (US) and Atlas Biomed Group Limited (UK)

The active measurement segment is segmented as app, testing kit, and program. These usually provide personalized recommendations based on individual requirements. The growing demand for tools by consumers to obtain personalized dietary recommendations on the basis of nutrient, metabolic, and genetic profile is projected to drive the demand for testing kits, apps, and personalized programs.

 

Dietary habits are one of the major factors responsible for lifestyle diseases. The changing lifestyle and irregularity in terms of the actual nutrients being consumed are factors that have led to an increase in lifestyle diseases, driving the demand for personalized nutrition.

 

The direct-to-consumer segment is projected to grow at a higher rate during the forecast period due to the changing preferences among consumers pertaining to the nutritional products available in the market. In addition, an increase in the aging population in the home care sector is projected to drive the demand for personalized solutions.

 

Competitive Landscape of Personalized Nutrition Market:

1 Overview

2 Competitive Leadership Mapping (By Supplements)

2.1 Dynamic Differentiators

2.2 Innovators

2.3 Visionary Leaders

2.4 Emerging Companies

3 Competitive Benchmarking

3.1 Strength Of Product Portfolio

3.2 Business Strategy Excellence

4 Competitive Scenario

4.1 Expansions & Investments

4.2 New Product Launches

4.3 Mergers & Acquisitions

4.4 Agreements, Joint Ventures, And Partnerships

5 Competitive Leadership Mapping (By Technology)

5.1 Dynamic Differentiators

5.2 Innovators

5.3 Visionary Leaders

5.4 Emerging Companies

6 Competitive Benchmarking

6.1 Strength Of Product Portfolio

6.2 Business Strategy Excellence

 

List of Tables:

Table 1 Usd Exchange Rates, 2014–2018

Table 2 Personalized Nutrition Market Snapshot, 2020 Vs. 2025

Table 3 List Of Important Patents For Personalized Nutrition, 2013–2018

Table 4 Personalized Nutrition Market Size, By Product Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 5 Active Measurement Market Size, By Region, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 6 Active Measurement Market Size, By Subtype, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 7 Standard Measurement Market Size, By Region, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 8 Personalized Nutrition Market Size, By Application, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 9 Standard Supplements Market Size, By Region, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 10 Standard Supplements Market Size, By Subtype, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

….and More

 

 

